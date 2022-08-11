Read full article on original website
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
West Virginia Hillbilly Days returns to Lincoln County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Hillbilly Days will be making its return to Lincoln County on Saturday, Aug. 20. Jack Browning stopped by First Look at Four to talk about this festival and make apple butter with Tim and Taylor.
Five people hit by car near fairgrounds in West Virginia
UPDATE: 08/13/2022, 1:25 p.m.: Emergency responders say a total of five people were hospitalized after a car hit a group of pedestrians outside the Mason County Fairgrounds on Friday evening. EMS says six people total were involved in the incident: the driver, an elderly couple, and three teenagers. Responders say the driver was unresponsive when […]
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
FOCUS: American Queen docks in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — The American Queen, the largest riverboat ever constructed, docked at Harris Riverfront park in Huntington on Thursday, where passengers for its voyage down the Ohio River disembarked and got a bus tour of the city’s attractions. The six-deck vessel offers tours of the nations rivers and is owned by HMS Global Maritime.
Traffic accident causes road closure in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the closure of Beaver Pike at Limerick Road. According to initial reports, an accident with non-life-threatening injuries brought traffic to a stop in that area. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while crews work to clear...
Progress being made on solar and recreation project at former Hobet mine
BOONE COUTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The company that is planning a 4,500-acre transformation of the former Hobet mine site reports the work is on schedule. A portion of the mine property in Boone and Lincoln counties is poised to become Sun Park, a multi-use development. Progress can already be seen in Boone County.
1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities found one person dead in a house fire in Kanawha County, according to Metro dispatchers. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call around 11:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, of a house fire on Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Dispatchers say at this time, authorities are not […]
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
Traffic pattern change for Memorial Toll Bridge to be implemented
PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A major traffic pattern change is set to occur for Memorial Toll Bridge beginning on Monday, as announced by Parkersburg Bridge Partners on Monday. A statement from the Parkersburg Police Department indicates that the Memorial Bridge traffic pattern will change to one direction traffic, moving...
Demolition underway at burned-out building in Kanawha City area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Demolition is underway on a building that went up in flames in the Kanawha City neighborhood Tuesday morning. The abandoned retail property was along MacCorkle Avenue between Hooters and Captain D’s. Investigators say no utilities were hooked up when the fire broke out, but they also found mattresses and clothes […]
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
Huntington street closure, speed limit adjustment scheduled for next week
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced Monday temporary lane closures which have been scheduled for next week. The short-term changes, which will affect the southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth Avenues, have been scheduled to coincide with Marshall University’s freshman move-in day.
Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sand sculpture was created for the Parkersburg High School class reunion. The sculpture was created over the past few days and was finished this evening as a part of the PHS class of 1967 reunion. The sculptors are a husband and wife team who went to PHS and in recent years started sculpting sand. Mike and Dianne Lough talked about why the class decided to have a sand sculpture.
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
Explosion reported during deadly house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews were met by fierce flames and an explosion when responding to a call Friday morning. According to the East Bank Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the home along Middle Patch Road in the Gallagher community, flames were showing through the roof and a man was on the front porch.
Dispatchers: Two men injured after one set the other on fire in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were injured Thursday night after Lincoln County dispatchers said one of the men threw gasoline on the other and set him on fire, burning himself in the process. Dispatchers said the man who had gasoline poured on him allegedly had burns on...
