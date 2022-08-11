Read full article on original website
New COVID cases in Worcester continue plateau since mid-June
WORCESTER — A slight uptick in new cases COVID-19 from the week of Aug. 5 has reverted to the rough plateau in cases that has been recorded in the city for almost two months, but hospitalizations have risen. On Friday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the...
whdh.com
CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
UMass Amherst finds ways to reduce opioid overdoses among incarcerated individuals
Researchers from UMass Amherst and other institutions collaborated to discover that enhancing the release process and maintaining treatment continuity may help to prevent opioid overdoses among prisoners.
NECN
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
WCVB
Tractor-trailer rolls over on Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, spilling alcohol on highway
BOSTON — Part of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston was littered with cans and bottles of alcohol for hours Saturday morning following a rollover crash. Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews are working to clean up a mess on the Mass Pike that was caused by a rollover crash Saturday morning.
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway
A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 14, 2022
Brian Burke to Lynn M. Bettinger, 54 Beekman Drive, Unit 54, $226,100. Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000.
westfordcat.org
Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive
WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
