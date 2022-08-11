ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

whdh.com

CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
NECN

COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk

Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in Providence motorcycle crash, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle on Interstate 95 in Providence, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. State police said the crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday on I-95 south near the I-195 interchange. Investigators determined that 58-year-old Michael...
97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck multiple times by vehicles in a hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway

A Massachusetts man has been killed after being struck by multiple vehicles late Saturday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that a 27-year-old man from Worcester, Mass., had been struck by multiple vehicles.
westfordcat.org

Fire Department responds to three alarm fire on Lake Shore Drive

WESTFORD — Area firefighters responded to a three alarm fire to a Lake Shore Drive house on Saturday night. Westford Fire Department first responded to the fire at approximately 9:17 p.m. Westford, Littleton, Chelmsford, Lowell, Nashua, Ayer Tyngsborough and Carlisle first responders were on scene. The blaze was brought...
