TV Series

thedigitalfix.com

Leslie Grace could appear as Batgirl in other DCEU movies

Since the shocking Batgirl cancellation by Warner Bros, many different publications have published articles along the lines of “what’s going on with DC?” and understandably so. And the latest is by Variety, with the title “the confusing state of DC” and makes a reference to the “search for their Kevin Feige.”
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Scott Derrickson has some Black Phone 2 ideas

While sequels are far from guaranteed, if a movie is successful, it immediately provokes questions to see if there will be any more. The horror movie genre is one area that is still filled with successful franchises – from the reinvigorated Halloween and Scream sagas, to the multi-billion dollar Conjuring universe.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Lost writer thinks the MCU should slow down

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Fiege gave a taster of all the different Marvel movies and Marvel series we can expect to see unfold across Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the MCU. Phase 4 of the MCU, for instance, includes seven movies and ten TV series/one-off specials. But is all this Marvel entertainment too much? According to Damon Lindelof, it may well be.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Joker 2 musical numbers more like A Star Is Born than In The Heights

It seems that Joker 2 is indeed a musical, but by the sounds of things, the DC movie mightn’t be as rousing as one might hope. A report from Variety contains some insider knowledge on the upcoming sequel, and the source plays down what kind of spectacle we might be getting.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Michael Mann shares why his James Dean biopic fell apart

While Michael Mann has made several thriller movies based on true stories, including Heat, The Insider, and Public Enemies – the only traditional biopic he has made is Ali starring Will Smith as Muhammad Ali. However, he almost made a movie about James Dean – the 1950s movie star who tragically died in 1955.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support: 'Six Days, Seven Nights' Actress Was 53

Anne Heche, the star of Six Days Seven Nights Donnie Brasco, Wag the Dog and a Daytime Emmy-winning TV actress who was equally comfortable in everything from heavy dramas to sitcoms to romantic comedies, has been taken off life support. She was 53. Declared brain dead several days ago, following her Aug. 5 fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Heche had been left on a ventilator with her heart beating so she could be evaluated for organ donation. Multiple organs were scheduled to be harvested this afternoon. “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” a rep for the actor said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

The T-1000 gets eaten by a T-Rex in Jurassic Park (sort of)

It’s not unusual these days for characters from different franchises to appear in the same movie. Take Professor X from the X-Men movies, he tipped up in the MCU, and it was considered such a pedestrian moment they put it in the trailer. But it turns out this practice...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tales of the Walking Dead almost got a musical episode

The hit zombie TV series The Walking Dead may be on its final season. However, the extended undead universe is still thriving. There are plenty of Walking Dead spin-offs coming our way, one of which is the anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. But what you probably didn’t know is the upcoming show wasn’t entirely zombie-focused. In fact, the future series almost had a musical episode among the supernatural carnage.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Training Day director felt "empowered" by Denzel Washington

Antoine Fuqua has opened up about the first time he worked with his long-time collaborator Denzel Washington. The pair first worked together on the thriller movie Training Day and have had a fruitful partnership ever since, working on films like the Western The Magnificent Seven and The Equalizer action movie trilogy.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Michelle Rodriguez almost left first Fast and Furious movie

Michelle Rodriguez has long been a fixture in the beloved Fast and Furious franchise, first appearing in the action movies in 2001. Currently, the star is filming the next Fast and Furious movie, Fast X, and is scheduled to return to the big screen as Letty Ortiz in May 19, 2023. However, did you know Rodriquez almost left the freewheeling franchise?
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ncuti Gatwa starts filming Doctor Who in November

Ncuti Gatwa will begin filming his first proper season of Doctor Who this November, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but it probably won’t be aired until 2024. The 60th anniversary special is due to be broadcast in late 2023 and it’s very likely that Gatwa and Yasmin Finney will be introduced in the special.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Radcliffe avoids Harry Potter stores for fear of getting mobbed

Few franchises are as beloved as the Harry Potter movies. At the time of writing, the magical IP has made over $10.5 billion worldwide, has multiple attractions at theme parks, and several dedicated stores to its name for Potter-heads to live out their Hogwarts fantasies. However, not everyone is an avid Potter shopper – even if they were part of the Harry Potter cast, like Daniel Radcliffe.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review – Piccolo is the best anime dad

Finally, Gohan and Piccolo have their own anime movie. Over 20 years since the Cell Saga, the two Dragon Ball Z characters get their chance to shine, taking on a mix of new and classic villains in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It’s a smaller, more focused narrative than the preceding epics, and all the better for it.
COMICS

