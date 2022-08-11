Read full article on original website
Work hard and play harder at the Texas A&M's 4-H Center
If summer camp was your favorite thing as a kid, you’ll love the nostalgic ode to those carefree days at Texas A&M’s Texas 4-H Center. Located on scenic Lake Brownwood and surrounded by nature, the full-serve center is a favorite destination for company retreats and conferences, family reunions and weddings, camps and more.
