ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampshire County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Guard members begin training for jail help Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time since 2018, the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is calling on the West Virginia National Guard to help it give a break to some overworked correctional officers. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday calling on the Guard to help...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Suicide lifeline number in West Virginia one month into transition to 988

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number (988), according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) said the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16...
HEALTH
pagevalleynews.com

3-2 vote to ban stripping in Page County

August 14, 1986 — The Page County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to draft an ordinance which would ban topless waitressing and bartending, massage parlors and public “stripping” in the county. County Attorney Rodger Smith will now write a legal opinion as to whether the supervisors...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
County
Hampshire County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
Hampshire County, WV
Government
wfxrtv.com

Gov. Justice declares state of emergency for West Virginia jails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency concerning financial and staffing problems at West Virginia’s county jails. The governor says many jails are critically short-staffed on corrections officers because neighboring states offer much higher pay. He says the legislature needs to provide more funding for pay raises.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jails under a state of emergency

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Bill Crane
Metro News

Kanawha County Commission issues statement opposing tax constitutional amendment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governing body of West Virginia’s largest county has been vocal during recent meetings about its opposition to a proposed amendment to the state Constitution granting the West Virginia Legislature the authority to eliminate taxes on certain items. Its members now want to make sure other municipal leaders — as well as state officials — understand the reason for their disapproval.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Rite Aid agrees to settlement to resolve opioid-related lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rite Aid has agreed to pay the state millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit related to the opioid crisis. The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday the settlement may add up to $30 million as the company addresses claims it failed to maintain diversion controls and contributed to the oversupply of opioid medications in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#State Of Emergency#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The National Guard
Metro News

DMV makes improvements to REAL ID application process

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a new digital service at the state Division of Motor Vehicles’ that gives drivers better access to obtaining a REAL ID. REAL ID Headstart offers a guided path through pre-enrollment by allowing applicants to verify their identity, upload required documents and schedule their REAL ID appointment.
POLITICS
mocoshow.com

Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Department of Education Deliver Back to School Supplies for Students

More than a thousand students across Maryland will go to back to school this year with pencils, paper, glue sticks and other needed items thanks to the generosity of the public and employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). From July 11 to July 29, MDOT and MSDE partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland for their second statewide Back to School Supply Drive, collecting thousands of items and more than $2,000 in cash donations to help students prepare for the school year.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
marijuanamoment.net

Maryland Officials Certify Final Text Of Marijuana Legalization Ballot Question And Provide Summary Ahead Of November Vote

Maryland elections officials have finalized the language for a marijuana legalization referendum that will appear on the November ballot, and have issued a formal summary of the reform proposal. The legislature approved two cannabis measures in April—one to put the question of legalization to voters as a constitutional amendment on...
MARYLAND STATE
Augusta Free Press

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy