Trevor Murdoch Loved Ciampa's Tribute To Harley Race
Trevor Murdoch loves seeing other wrestlers pay tribute to Harley Race, someone that meant a lot to him. In the build-up to his first NWA World Championship win, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the impact that Harley Race had on his career. Race, of course, one of the most commonly associated wrestlers with the NWA World Championship.
The Cardonas Renew Their Vows, Nick Gage Slices Matt Cardona With A Pizza Cutter At GCW Homecoming
The Cardonas renewed their love at GCW Homecoming, but their special day ended on a sour note. Eight months after their wedding, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renewed their vows at The Showboat in Atlantic City. On the second night of the event on August 14, the couple held a...
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
WWE Rivals Preview, Carmelo Hayes Shouts Out Hit Row, Latest SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 13, 2022:. - WWE content will continue on A&E Network tomorrow with an episode of Biography about D-Generation X and an episode of WWE Rivals centered around Triple H and Mick Foley. You can see a preview for the latter in the video above.
Jeff Cobb Crunches The Numbers And Reveals The Formula For How He Will Win NJPW G1 Climax 32 A-Block
Jeff Cobb crunches the numbers. With the G1 Climax 32 Tournament wrapping up in the next few days, Jeff Cobb, Who currently has a record of 3-3, with 6 points recently crunched the numbers in a post-match interview on August 13, Cobb astutely detailed how he was going to get the win for the A-block. This mathematical expertise would make Scott Steiner jealous.
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard
Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
AEW Talent Haven't Heard From MJF Since His Dynamite Promo In LA
MJF has effectively vanished from the wrestling scene. Fightful has followed up numerous times about where MJF has been since his post-Double or Nothing promo on AEW Dynamite. We've not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he's not communicated with them whatsoever.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11): Street Profits, Theory, Ricochet In Action
WWE held its WrestleMania 39 Launch Party from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on August 11. The event streamed on YouTube. Full results are below. Fans can watch the stream in the video above. WWE WrestleMania 39 Launch Party Results (8/11) - Gabriel Iglesias is the special guest host. Mayor...
Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
GCW Homecoming 2022 Part 2 (8/14) Results: Cardonas Renew Vows, BUSSY, Maki Itoh, More Compete
GCW presented Night 2 of Homecoming 2022 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022. The event aired live on FITE. Cole Radrick (c) defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Masha Slamovich, Starboy Charlie, and Axton Ray. Maki Itoh def. Dark Sheik. Ninja Mack def....
IMPACT Emergence 2022 Full Show Results & Review Podcast | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Emergence 2022!
NWA USA Stream And Results (8/13): Ricky Morton vs. VSK, The Country Gentlemen In Tag Action
NWA USA Results (8/13) “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana def. Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus. Wrecking Ball Legursky is thinking about a singles run with Jay Bradley on the shelf. Jamie Stanley hosts Stanley’s Drill with May Valentine and Aron Stevens. Kerry Morton...
AEW Fight Forever Showcase Trailer Revealed
Official gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever has been released. On Friday, THQ Nordic revealed gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever. The footage showed Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker playing the game with Baker's video game model beating up Adam Cole's video game model. Mini games were also highlighted in the trailer.
Goldberg: Brock Lesnar Came Up With The Idea For 90-Second Bout At WWE Survivor Series 2016
After 12 years away from the ring, Goldberg returned at WWE Survivor Series 2016 to clash with Brock Lesnar. Before his return, Goldberg's match in wrestling was at WrestleMania 20 against Lesnar as both men were on their way out of the company. The bout was tied into the promotion...
The Rock Jumpstarts Holiday Season, Young Bucks Miss AJ Styles, Dana Brooke Talks RAW | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, August 14, 2022. - Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, is assuming another mantle: Dwanta Claus. The Rock revealed on Instagram that the Christmas shoot for his Teremana tequila is due to kick off. Getting late and getting tired but time...
Eric Bischoff Is Optimistic About Triple H's Creative Vision, Says There's No Need For Him In WWE
Eric Bischoff is doubtful he'll ever be back in WWE but is optimistic about the creative direction under Triple H. Before Vince McMahon retired, WWE experimented with changing the creative structure back in 2019 when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were assigned to be the executive director of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Ultimately, neither man spent a lot of time in the position and Bruce Prichard would become the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
Rey Mysterio: I Never Had Desire To Go Anywhere Else, It's Always Been WWE
Rey Mysterio's heart has always been in WWE. WWE is celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio in 2022, and though he left the company from 2015 to 2018, Mysterio's home was always WWE. “I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my...
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H
The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
