Trevor Murdoch Loved Ciampa's Tribute To Harley Race

Trevor Murdoch loves seeing other wrestlers pay tribute to Harley Race, someone that meant a lot to him. In the build-up to his first NWA World Championship win, Trevor Murdoch spoke about the impact that Harley Race had on his career. Race, of course, one of the most commonly associated wrestlers with the NWA World Championship.
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling

Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Mick Foley
Jeff Cobb Crunches The Numbers And Reveals The Formula For How He Will Win NJPW G1 Climax 32 A-Block

Jeff Cobb crunches the numbers. With the G1 Climax 32 Tournament wrapping up in the next few days, Jeff Cobb, Who currently has a record of 3-3, with 6 points recently crunched the numbers in a post-match interview on August 13, Cobb astutely detailed how he was going to get the win for the A-block. This mathematical expertise would make Scott Steiner jealous.
Theory: There Is No Better Group To Lead Than Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, And Bruce Prichard

Theory has weighed in on Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon retired as WWE CEO on July 22 amid the WWE Board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. With Vince stepping down, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named Co-CEOs while Triple H assumed all creative duties. Bruce Prichard remains as executive director of WWE Raw and SmackDown.
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting

In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
AEW Talent Haven't Heard From MJF Since His Dynamite Promo In LA

MJF has effectively vanished from the wrestling scene. Fightful has followed up numerous times about where MJF has been since his post-Double or Nothing promo on AEW Dynamite. We've not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he's not communicated with them whatsoever.
Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
AEW Fight Forever Showcase Trailer Revealed

Official gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever has been released. On Friday, THQ Nordic revealed gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever. The footage showed Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker playing the game with Baker's video game model beating up Adam Cole's video game model. Mini games were also highlighted in the trailer.
Eric Bischoff Is Optimistic About Triple H's Creative Vision, Says There's No Need For Him In WWE

Eric Bischoff is doubtful he'll ever be back in WWE but is optimistic about the creative direction under Triple H. Before Vince McMahon retired, WWE experimented with changing the creative structure back in 2019 when Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were assigned to be the executive director of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown respectively. Ultimately, neither man spent a lot of time in the position and Bruce Prichard would become the executive director of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H

The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
