WLUC
Veterans ride motorcycles to raise money for retired veterans
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcycle organization rode with a police escort to raise money for retired veterans on Saturday. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association started in Little Lake and ended at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans. After arriving the group then had a get together with food and residents touring the bikes.
WLUC
Water main extension underway in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A water main extension project has started along M-553 south of Division Street in Marquette. According to the city engineering department, Oberstar Inc. will be working to install water main to service Rippling River Resort. The work started Friday and is happening on the east side of M-553 south of Division Street.
WLUC
NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training
Med Pros Share is a community-based practice providing both occupational and physical mental health therapy. They also provide speech therapy for a wide variety of age groups. Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus...
WLUC
Marquette County Fair holds ‘inclusive hours’
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone was welcome at the Marquette County Fair Friday. For two years, the fair has held an all-silent, no-lights carnival opportunity for people dealing with high sensory sensitivity. Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki says the inclusive hours are important in order to serve the...
WLUC
Fundraiser to help Beacon House continue serving the community
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - An event to help the Beacon House brought the community to Gwinn for its bike night. Bucket raffles and t-shirt sales helped raise money for the Beacon House in Marquette. People were encouraged to ride their motorcycles or cars for an evening in Gwinn. People ate...
WLUC
DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
WLUC
Marquette groups wraps up first week of “My son, Pinocchio Jr.”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A musical hosted by Superior Youth Arts Theater wrapped up its first week on Sunday. People purchased tickets to see “My Son, Pinocchio Jr”. Some familiar songs like “When You Wish Upon a Star” were a part of the musical. But there was also some new ones to enjoy as well.
WLUC
Upper Peninsula State Bank holds grand opening for Marquette location
Rainfall amounts around half-inch possible, higher from thunderstorms.
WLUC
‘Be prepared to be amazed’ at sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Families from all over the state are making their way to a special field in Rock. “Be prepared to be amazed,” said Jack Bogan, who was visiting Hall Farms with his family. The Bogan family traveled from Menominee County to see the sunflowers in bloom.
WLUC
Copper Country Mineral and Rock Club hosts gem and mineral show
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Rockhounds from across the U.P. met at Houghton Elementary this weekend for the annual Gem and Mineral Show. The show has been going on for about 15 years. It allowed attendees to bring their own gems and minerals for experts to identify. It also gave first-time...
WLUC
Become a therapy pet handler with Superiorland Pet Partners
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the world’s largest rubber duck is on display in Marquette’s Lower Harbor for the Festival of Sail and Pavlina Osta’s hedgehog joins to “co-host” UMT. Plus... Superiorland Pet Partners is getting ready for an upcoming therapy pet...
UPMATTERS
Mill Creek Senior Living Community hosts Classic Car Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Classic cars, live music, and drinks brings the residents of the Mill Creek Senior Living Community together. On August 12, the senior living community invited classic car owners to volunteer to bring their cars for the residents to see. The residents got to interact with the cars and socialize together. The staff also sold cookies to make money for the Alzheimer’s Association. This is the first time in 3 years this event has been able to take place.
WLUC
Record number of racers for annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is all set for Saturday morning. On Friday night, inside Lakeview Arena, the Negaunee Lions Club hosted a spaghetti dinner to help bikers fuel up for the races. Racers could also register and pick up their packets, race...
WLUC
Houghton, Baraga counties struggle to keep meth out of communities
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the past decade, crystal meth has reached nearly every corner of Upper Michigan. Houghton County is no exception, says Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “In the last five to ten years, our community was introduced to crystal methamphetamine,” said Saaranen. “I would say in that time the amount of crystal methamphetamine and usage has gone up in Houghton County.”
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
WLUC
UP Sports Hall of Fame announces next class
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten people have been selected to join the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame. The 51st induction banquet will be held May 13, 2023 at Island Resort and Casino in Harris, 15 miles west of Escanaba. The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. (EDT). Most of...
WLUC
Lakenenland to host annual Children in Nature event
Lakenenland and Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) are hosting the 4th annual “Children in Nature” event. The event focuses on playing outside in nature and will have various activities that surround the Lakenenland campus.
WLUC
Michigan Tech football single game tickets now on sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Single game tickets for Michigan Tech football this fall are on sale now at the Student Development Center Central Ticket Office or online at BuyHuskiesTickets.com. The Early Bird deadline for all sports ticket packages is August 15. Tech Athletics says it is excited to once again...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out
IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
