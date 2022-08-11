Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect
MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
KSLA
Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KTBS
Vehicle burglary suspects target nursing homes, hospitals, and daycares in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. Shreveport police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries across the city at nursing homes, hospitals, and daycare facilities. Police said the suspects forcibly entered the vehicles by breaking windows. Purses, credit cards and other items were reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport police or crime...
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
Officials: Driver leans out of car, shoots East Texas construction worker with BB gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver shot an East Texas construction worker with a BB gun on Thursday, officials said. Construction crews were putting out cones for road repairs at Highway 80 and Loop 281 near Longview, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Then, a maroon-colored convertible Mustang drove past the area. The driver […]
KTAL
Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
KTAL
Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case
Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
KTBS
Alert issued in Columbia County for wanted man following crash
PLAINFIELD, Ark. - The search is on for a man in Columbia County, Arkansas who left the scene of an accident Saturday evening. It happened in the are of 10800 Hwy 19 South in the Plainfield community. Authorities say Micah Keppers, 27, was last seen wearing possibly a red shirt...
Former SPD captain was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit-and-run while still employed by the police department
Shreveport, LA – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. His name is James Tipton and he was charged with criminal mischief and is scheduled to appear in court. On June 29, Captain James Tipton of...
KTBS
Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate
HOMER, La -- Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about sending suspects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Reportedly Found Approximately $65k Worth of Drugs in His Home. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 11, 2022, that narcotics agents apprehended a Shreveport, Louisiana man on the afternoon of August 9, after seizing roughly $65,120 in drugs from his house. Caddo...
KTAL
SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries. Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the...
KTAL
City of Shreveport employee shot near Bilberry Park says keeping the community safe is everyone’s job
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city employee who was shot while trying to deescalate a conflict shared his thoughts on juvenile crime and why everyone in the community is responsible for ending it. Ernest “Elaw” Williams is an employee of Shreveport Parks and Recreation, and he was shot...
scttx.com
Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident
August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
KSLA
HCSO searching for whomever broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying whomever broke into the old Carver Elementary School and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating those who allegedly broke into the...
Clinton Young, former death row inmate, arrested while in Mississippi 'for same offense'
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Former death row inmate Clinton Young has been arrested again, according to the Clinton Young Foundation. According to the foundation's website, prosecutors obtained a second indictment in Harrison County, Texas. Young was arrested in Mississippi while working a "court approved job." The foundation released the...
KSLA
City worker who was shot is glad to be alive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
Comments / 0