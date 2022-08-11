ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

magnoliareporter.com

Webster Parish Journal : Claims of mistrial in Bruns murder case incorrect

MINDEN, LA -- The possibility of a misunderstanding among prospective jurors is likely what caused the postponement Tuesday of the second-degree murder trial of Logan Harmon Smith. Some local media reported that Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense has the burden of...
KSLA

Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
KTAL

Arrest made in fatal Linwood Ave. hit & run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood. Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant...
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. SPD says they worked in cooperation with the Bossier City Police Department and the United States Marshals Office in Bossier City to capture 27-year-old Jacob Boykin around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police recovered the victim’s car as well.
KTAL

Suspect arrested in Shreveport’s first homicide of the year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year. Ronnie Boyd, 27, of Shreveport, was arrested on Thursday, according to Shreveport police. Boyd has been wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder since Jan. 11 in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Christopher Lee on New Year’s Day 2022.
magnoliareporter.com

Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case

Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
KTBS

Investigation underway after video shows Claiborne warden hitting inmate

HOMER, La -- Claiborne Parish Sheriff Sam Dowies says he is investigating after video surfaced showing some of his jail employees striking, swearing at, and macing a jail inmate. The video was shown to KTBS-3 News by Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel, who said he is concerned about sending suspects...
KTAL

SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries. Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the...
scttx.com

Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident

August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
KSLA

City worker who was shot is glad to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Ernest “Elaw” Williams said he was trying to do the right thing by stepping in between two armed men fighting at Bilberry Park Community Center. Now the Shreveport city worker is out of the hospital and thankful to be alive after being shot in one of his arms.
