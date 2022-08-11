Read full article on original website
Atlas Obscura
Hans Christian Andersen's Grave
Hans Christian Andersen is Denmark’s most famous writer, responsible for stories that have been shared around the world like The Ugly Duckling and The Little Mermaid. The author was born in Odense, the son of a shoemaker and a washerwoman. At the age of 14, he moved to Copenhagen, where he would call home for most of his life. Though Andersen loved to travel (the large leather trunk he carried on those journeys is on display at the Copenhagen airport) he never settled anywhere else.
Archaeologists Excavating the Real-Life "Stone Table" from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Arthur's Stone is being excavated this month in Herefordshire, England.(Wikimedia) This July, archaeologists began excavating the famous “Arthur's Stone” in Herefordshire, England. A thousand years older than Stonehenge, the Neolithic monument is said to be the place where King Arthur slew a giant. But there's another reason the 5,000-year-old site is legendary: it's the inspiration for the Stone Table in C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Composer Profile: Giovanni Legrenzi, A Major Venetian Composer of the Late-Barque Era
On August 12th, 1626, the 17th century Venetian composer Giovanni Legrenzi (1626-1690) was born. Regarded as one of the most important Venetian composers of the late-Baroque era and widely acclaimed for his operas and instrumental works, especially his sonatas and sacred music, Legrenzi has become one of the many unsung heroes of music history, and his music was even used by the likes of Händel and Bach, the latter using his bass harmonies as exercises for his students. Inspired by the style of Monteverdi and an inspiration to contemporaries like Scarlatti and Vivaldi, the legacy of Legrenzi on the annals of music history and opera, although quiet, can be felt even now in early music ensembles and companies across the world. Let’s take a closer look into who this figure was, his contributions to music, and his legacy.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 37 - The Catacombs of Saint Sebastian
In his whole life, perhaps, Franz had never before experienced so sudden an impression, so rapid a transition from gayety to sadness, as in this moment. It seemed as though Rome, under the magic breath of some demon of the night, had suddenly changed into a vast tomb. By a chance, which added yet more to the intensity of the darkness, the moon, which was on the wane, did not rise until eleven o’clock, and the streets which the young man traversed were plunged in the deepest obscurity. The distance was short, and at the end of ten minutes his carriage, or rather the count’s, stopped before the Hôtel de Londres. Dinner was waiting, but as Albert had told him that he should not return so soon, Franz sat down without him. Signor Pastrini, who had been accustomed to see them dine together, inquired into the cause of his absence, but Franz merely replied that Albert had received on the previous evening an invitation which he had accepted. The sudden extinction of the moccoletti, the darkness which had replaced the light, and the silence which had succeeded the turmoil, had left in Franz’s mind a certain depression which was not free from uneasiness. He therefore dined very silently, in spite of the officious attention of his host, who presented himself two or three times to inquire if he wanted anything. Franz resolved to wait for Albert as late as possible. He ordered the carriage, therefore, for eleven o’clock, desiring Signor Pastrini to inform him the moment that Albert returned to the hotel.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
