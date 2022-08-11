Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County and Oswego Health Partner to Hold Hiring Event Aug. 24
Oswego Health, one of Oswego County’s largest local employers, will hold a hiring event at the Oswego County Workforce NY (OCWNY) Career Center, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. The event will run by appointment only from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Oswego Health is currently looking to...
iheartoswego.com
Pulaski Hosts Annual Oswego County Legislature Meeting
The Oswego County Legislature held its August meeting at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. The annual meeting is in keeping with the tradition of honoring the county’s heritage as a “half-shire” county with seats in both Oswego and Pulaski. Oswego County Legislator Edward Gilson, District...
Oneida Dispatch
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
iheartoswego.com
Join the Fort Oswego Commemoration Aug. 14
A white flag was hoisted over Fort Oswego on the west side of the mouth of the Oswego River at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 1756. Two British officers came out to negotiate terms of surrender, and all firing of cannon back and forth across the river ceased. French Major-General Louis-Joseph, Marquis de Montcalm sent an officer across the river to tell the British commander “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession” of Oswego.
iheartoswego.com
Call the Oswego County Health Department for Back-to-School Vaccinations
The Oswego County Health Department has expanded its vaccination clinic schedule for back-to-school immunizations. The following clinics offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as the vaccines and boosters required for older students. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner...
iheartoswego.com
STOP-DWI Campaign Runs Aug. 19 through Sept. 5
Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special end of summer Labor Day campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. “While many of us spend the Labor Day holiday celebrating the end of summer with our...
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation
UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
Oswego County Health Department Asks Residents To Be Aware Of Wildlife To Guard Against Rabies Infection
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera...
Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years
An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Airport Hosts One of Nation’s Oldest Airliners Aug. 25 to 28
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) welcomes people to come visit – and take a flight aboard – one of America’s oldest operating airliners, the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor. This aircraft brings the elegance of early aviation to Oswego County Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday,...
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
Why’s your boss in the Clinton Square fountain? CEO Soak raises funds for ALS research (video)
If your boss (or boss’s boss) jumped into the Clinton Square fountain today, it was for a good cause. On Thursday, a group of local leaders hopped into the downtown fountain for the Syracuse’s first CEO Soak, an event to raise funds and awareness for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
localsyr.com
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
WKTV
New York Mills church hold flea market ahead of annual Polish Night
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The Sacred Heart - St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Catholic Church in New York Mills is holding a weekend of activities which kicked off with a flea market on Thursday night. The flea market continued Friday at the church, located at 201 Main...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory
An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
iheartoswego.com
Richard “Dick” Pike – August 11, 2022
Richard Pike, 79; of Phoenix, NY passed peacefully Thursday afternoon, August, 11th at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Syracuse NY. Mr. Pike was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Walter and Rachel (Plenderleith) Cooke Pike. He has been a resident of Phoenix, NY since 1986. Mr. Pike was a...
wwnytv.com
Northern Credit Union to merge with Countryside
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Syracuse-based Countryside Federal Credit Union have agreed to merge with Watertown-based Northern Credit Union. The merger won’t change much of the way each credit union is run for what will now be a combined 42,000 credit union members. Sometimes a merger can mean employee layoffs, but in this merger, officials say there are no plans for that.
Goats and hot peppers: When tastes of home are scarce, CNY refugees grow their own
Ahmed Abdirahman knows how hard it is to find halal goat meat in upstate New York. Sometimes he drives for hours from farm to farm, only to be waved away. Sometimes the price jumps up just before Muslim or Hindu religious festivals when goat is traditionally eaten, or right when food assistance payments are parceled out.
iheartoswego.com
