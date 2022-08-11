ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Pulaski Hosts Annual Oswego County Legislature Meeting

The Oswego County Legislature held its August meeting at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. The annual meeting is in keeping with the tradition of honoring the county’s heritage as a “half-shire” county with seats in both Oswego and Pulaski. Oswego County Legislator Edward Gilson, District...
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
Join the Fort Oswego Commemoration Aug. 14

A white flag was hoisted over Fort Oswego on the west side of the mouth of the Oswego River at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 1756. Two British officers came out to negotiate terms of surrender, and all firing of cannon back and forth across the river ceased. French Major-General Louis-Joseph, Marquis de Montcalm sent an officer across the river to tell the British commander “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession” of Oswego.
Call the Oswego County Health Department for Back-to-School Vaccinations

The Oswego County Health Department has expanded its vaccination clinic schedule for back-to-school immunizations. The following clinics offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as the vaccines and boosters required for older students. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner...
STOP-DWI Campaign Runs Aug. 19 through Sept. 5

Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special end of summer Labor Day campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. “While many of us spend the Labor Day holiday celebrating the end of summer with our...
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years

An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory

An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
Richard “Dick” Pike – August 11, 2022

Richard Pike, 79; of Phoenix, NY passed peacefully Thursday afternoon, August, 11th at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Syracuse NY. Mr. Pike was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Walter and Rachel (Plenderleith) Cooke Pike. He has been a resident of Phoenix, NY since 1986. Mr. Pike was a...
Northern Credit Union to merge with Countryside

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Syracuse-based Countryside Federal Credit Union have agreed to merge with Watertown-based Northern Credit Union. The merger won’t change much of the way each credit union is run for what will now be a combined 42,000 credit union members. Sometimes a merger can mean employee layoffs, but in this merger, officials say there are no plans for that.
Be Aware of Wildlife to Guard Against Rabies Infection

The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Sometimes these...
