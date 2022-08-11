Read full article on original website
Obituary for Billy Don Williams
Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
Obituary for Stanley Ray Edwards
Funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, TX.
Obituary for Darlene B. Turner
Darlene B. Turner was born June 14, 1960, to her late parents L.C. and Francis Bacy. Darlene grew up in Pecan Gap Texas with her eight siblings. She wasn’t a stranger when it came to hard work, as a matter of fact it was her hard-working background that enabled her to meet her late husband Burnis Turney Jr. They were married July 12, 1985. She established her working career pretty early in life. Darlene Turner was what some may call a “Pioneer Woman”.
Obituary for Jerry Hanna
Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
Obituary for Thomas Dee Hargrave
Thomas Dee Hargrave passed away on August 8, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 75. He was born on June 25, 1947, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Oral and Era Northcutt Hargrave. Thomas was an avid radio control model builder and flyer. He was a long-time...
Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Obituary for Merida Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herrron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Merida passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Pickton, TX, the daughter of Marvlin and Eva Phillips Cowser. She married Roger Lee Mabe on December 11, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. Merida was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir, church library, and played piano for N.H. Ministry Services. She loved working on genealogy, sewing, and crochet.
OBITUARY FOR RICKY REED
A funeral service for Ricky Reed, age 73, will be held at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00AM. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 9:00 to 10:00AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Officiating will be Brother Bobby Joe Keller. Serving as pall bearers will be Johnny Reed, Howard Wolf, Randal Reed, Richard Reed, Jerry Keller and Jackie Reed. Mr. Reed passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Obituary for Jerry Crabtree
Memorial service for Jerry Crabtree, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Stinson and Jeff Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Tubb, Jeremy Tubb, Bill Holden, Tommy Anderson and Tony Wilks. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Crabtree passed away on August 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
Obituary for Michael Warren Attaway
Funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64 of Winnsboro, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
Obituary for Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Obituary for Joseph Deryl Moore
Memorial Graveside Celebration of Life service for Joseph Deryl Moore, age 97 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday August 13, 2022, 10:00AM at the Reilly Springs Cemetery, Dr. Joel Tiemeyer officiating. Papa Joe passed from this Earthly life into the Loving Arms of Jesus Christ on August 5, 2022.
Featured Listing: Church Building
Don’t get pigeon-holed with this building in Sulphur Springs that has potential for multiple uses. With recent updates, this could remain a church or with its many entry points, could be converted into an office, private School, or more!. This commercial building is conveniently located on a large corner...
Obituary for Nelda Brownlee
Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/8
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Back to School. Are you going through the checklist of things to take...
THE SECRET SAUCE OF JANET MARTIN REALTY
The transformation happened over a few days. The chic farmhouse with its former crisp white board-n-bat has changed to its current noteworthy solid black. It gives the office a more modern and contemporary look. A stark difference from what it once was. Ask any local what their thoughts are regarding the color change at Janet Martin Realty and you will get mixed opinions.
Chamber Connection for 8/3 by Butch Burney
Monday, Aug. 15, is the final day to get your applications in if you are interested in being in this year’s Leadership Sulphur Springs class. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. It is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month.
Health Care Foundation raises $35k at Handbag Bingo
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation held its third annual Designer Handbag Bingo last week. The almost 500 participants enjoyed this ladies’ night out event with twenty-six women walking away with new purses and several more receiving door prizes. Thanks to the sponsors, donors, participants and volunteers, approximately $35,000...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Elects New Board Members and Officers
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation approved four new board members and one returning board member at its recent meeting. New members are Dr. Martin Fielder, Don Sapaugh, Sally Toliver, and Dr. Andrew Yoder. Charles Helm will serve a second three-year term on the board. Outgoing board members are Dr....
