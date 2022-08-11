ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Armed man who tried to breach FBI's Cincinnati office killed following police standoff

By Quinlan Bentley, Jeanine Santucci, Christine Fernando and Cady Stanton, USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio – An armed man was fatally shot by law enforcement after he attempted to break into the FBI's Cincinnati office and then fled the scene Thursday morning, authorities said.

As troopers pursued his fleeing car on an interstate, the suspect fired shots before pulling off, abandoning his car on a rural road and engaging in an hourslong standoff with police, according an Ohio Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Law enforcement officers shot and killed the suspect at about 3:45 p.m. after he raised his gun toward police, said Lt. Nathan Dennis.

"He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and everything remains under investigation at this time," Dennis said at a press conference.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, but the Associated Press reported that an official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, identified him as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer.

TIES TO JAN. 6? Suspect in FBI breach may have posted on Trump's Truth Social during incident

The official said Shiffer was believed to be in Washington in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack of the Capitol, and may have been present at the insurrection.

Shiffer was not charged with any crimes in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, the official said.

A USA TODAY review of social media posts by an account in the name "Ricky Shiffer" shows that the suspect may have been posting messages to former President Donald Trump's Truth Social site, even as he was engaged in the attempted incursion.

The suspect attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at around 9 a.m. at the bureau's field office in Cincinnati, the FBI said in a tweet. Officials said the man was wearing body armor. After an alarm went off and special agents responded, the man fled north onto Interstate 71, where he was pursued by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

The man was armed with a nail gun and AR-15, law enforcement sources told NBC and CNN .

The area near Center and Smith roads was closed for hours during a standoff Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Clinton County, Ohio, after an armed man tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office and fled north on te highway. Nick Graham, AP

Dennis said no officers were injured by the suspect's gunfire.

Clinton County Emergency Management issued a lockdown for all buildings within a one-mile radius of the area and instructed residents and business-owners to lock their doors and remain inside during the standoff.

WATCH: Director Christopher Wray responds to threats against FBI

JUST THE FAQs: Here's why the FBI search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home is unprecedented

The incident came a day after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against agents and the Justice Department in the wake of the agency’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. On Wednesday, the FBI cited increased social media threats when warning agents to avoid protesters and ensure their security key cards are not visible outside FBI spaces.

FBI Director Christopher Wray reiterated his defense of the bureau after the attempted breach in Cincinnati.

“Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others,” Wray said in a statement.

“Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans. Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. I am proud to serve alongside them."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Armed man who tried to breach FBI's Cincinnati office killed following police standoff

Comments / 402

DB ...
5d ago

where are those thousands and thousands of trolls that swarmed the article about poor Trump having his consecrated Halls defiled by the presence of the FBI? get used to it it won't be the last search warrant served... especially if y'all want to keep antagonizing and threatening the justice department for doing their jobs.. jobs they're very good at by the way... So keep on thinking you're going to get away with it if y'all want to... it'll be short lived

Reply(11)
57
Mr.Sandman
5d ago

trump supporter contained and will end up doing 15 to 25 in prison. lose his voting rights, and lose his guns all for an effort of him trying to "give it to the libs"😅🤣🤣...thanks teabilly

Reply(61)
118
My name is Zeul
5d ago

Once again Trump has stirred the Pot playing the Victim!! Calling to Arms his deranged Cult Members… Everything that was done was above board and legal!! He was subpoenaed before this about those records and he ignored it because he still thinks he’s President!! Facts that his Cult can’t seem to accept… The Law and Order Party only wants Law and Order against the ones they feel need it not for themselves!!

Reply
18
 

