CHICAGO – For the record, she ended up spending more time in her career in Minnesota than Chicago, winning her two WNBA championships. Sylvia Fowles spent eight seasons with the Lynx in which she made five All-Star Game appearances while winning two WNBA Finals MVP awards. It was there that she became a legend on a number of strong Minnesota teams that often were in competition for a championship.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO