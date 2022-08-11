Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney
Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
Watch Mentalist Sidney Friedman stun Morning News team with amazing mind trick!
Mentalist Sidney Friedman joins WGN Morning News and performs an amazing mind trick that leaves the anchors speechless!. The Alley at Carnivale, 720 W. Fulton Market Street.
Owen Wilson talks his role of ‘superhero dad’ in new movie
CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List Interview, the star of the new superhero movie, “Secret Headquarters.”. “Secret Headquarters” is a story is of a group of kids who find out their dad is a superhero, being Owen Wilson. Wilson spoke with Dean Richards about the art...
Enjoy al fresco dining in a building on the National Register of Historic Places
CHICAGO — With the days falling off the calendar in the summer months, many Chicagoans are scrambling to squeeze that last drop of the summer solstice by experiencing something truly unique that rings the bell of a Chicago moment. Café Brauer checks all the boxes. You have a few...
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. Six Flags Great America released the following statement regarding the shooting:. Six...
Bud Billiken Parade makes triumphant return to Chicago Saturday
CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returned to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season. This was the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade ran the full two-mile route down King Drive. This is the 93rd year for the event, which celebrates the end of […]
Treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery
Problems in the bedroom can be challenging for couples to overcome or even talk about, but there’s a clinic in Chicago offering men a pill-free and injection-free treatment to combat ED. I talked to Miles Broadhead from Edgebrook Medical Clinic to find out more. 312-481-3333. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays...
Emo Nite brings party to Chicago to celebrate all things emo, pop-punk
CHICAGO — Remember when emo music was all the rage? With the rise of pop-punk nostalgia on TikTok, emo music has found its rightful seat back at the music table. As Rolling Stone observed a few years ago, “Emo Nite vindicated the scene.”. The party comes to town...
A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways
CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
‘It was hectic’: Marine unit describes harrowing Playpen accident
CHICAGO — CPD’s marine unit busted into action Saturday evening after two women were critically injured in a rafting accident. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, which is called “The Playpen.” A boat backed over a floating rafted and two women were sucked under. Within minutes, CPD’s […]
Lunchbreak: Chicken Wings
Let the wings sit while you combine all of the spices to get your rub. Continue to rub into the chicken so that the wings are completely covered in both the rub and oil. Place wings over indirect heat and slow cook for two 1/2 hours, maintain a constant smoke for at least 1 1/2 hours.
Sylvia Fowles’ legendary career included a great run with the Sky
CHICAGO – For the record, she ended up spending more time in her career in Minnesota than Chicago, winning her two WNBA championships. Sylvia Fowles spent eight seasons with the Lynx in which she made five All-Star Game appearances while winning two WNBA Finals MVP awards. It was there that she became a legend on a number of strong Minnesota teams that often were in competition for a championship.
Lunchbreak: Strawberry Essence Salad
Forster Sorensen, Executive Chef, Canal Street Market & Eatery. -The market opened on 8/8. The market’s hours are 7-3pm Monday-Friday with coffee, housemade pastries and breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and grab-and-go items. The Italian-inspired Canal Street Eatery opens Aug 25. Recipe:. Strawberry Essence Salad. ● 1.5 cups Baby Kale.
Sky’s road to a repeat begins this week in the WNBA Playoffs
The team will face the New York Liberty in the best-of-three first round series starting on Wednesday.
1 dead in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO — One person was killed in a car crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning. According to Illinois State Police, a driver in a car rear-ended another vehicle at First Avenue on the eastbound side of the Eisenhower Expressway — then lost control and the car overturned. The driver of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead […]
Ian Happ’s big night & MLB achievement not enough for Cubs
The outfielder's two homers weren't enough for the Cubs as they lost to the Nationals 5-4 to start a three-game series in Washington D.C.
A comfortable & warm weekend with limited rain ahead
CHICAGO – –This week finishes 8.9-deg cooler than last and 4-deg below normal–Next week is to average 73-deg due to modest warming later in the week with an attending humidity increase Saturday and next weekend–and the week which follows is to warm a bit more nudging temps modestly above normal according to our in-house calculations–averaging 1-2 deg warmer than next.
13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East 71st Place on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 13-year-old boy was talking on the sidewalk when he was shot...
Arrest, charges expected in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Authorities say they plan to arrest and charge the driver who crashed their vehicle through a suburban man’s garage and house shower last month, leaving the victim paralyzed. Police say the 27-year-old man behind the wheel, Connor Kirkpatrick, remains hospitalized due to his injuries...
