Des Plaines, IL

WGN TV

Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney

Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bud Billiken Parade makes triumphant return to Chicago Saturday

CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returned to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season. This was the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade ran the full two-mile route down King Drive. This is the 93rd year for the event, which celebrates the end of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery

Problems in the bedroom can be challenging for couples to overcome or even talk about, but there’s a clinic in Chicago offering men a pill-free and injection-free treatment to combat ED. I talked to Miles Broadhead from Edgebrook Medical Clinic to find out more. 312-481-3333. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays...
CHICAGO, IL
Tommy Edwards
John Records Landecker
WGN News

A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘It was hectic’: Marine unit describes harrowing Playpen accident

CHICAGO — CPD’s marine unit busted into action Saturday evening after two women were critically injured in a rafting accident. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the no-wake zone north of Navy Pier, which is called “The Playpen.” A boat backed over a floating rafted and two women were sucked under. Within minutes, CPD’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Chicken Wings

Let the wings sit while you combine all of the spices to get your rub. Continue to rub into the chicken so that the wings are completely covered in both the rub and oil. Place wings over indirect heat and slow cook for two 1/2 hours, maintain a constant smoke for at least 1 1/2 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
#The Des Plaines Theatre
WGN TV

Sylvia Fowles’ legendary career included a great run with the Sky

CHICAGO – For the record, she ended up spending more time in her career in Minnesota than Chicago, winning her two WNBA championships. Sylvia Fowles spent eight seasons with the Lynx in which she made five All-Star Game appearances while winning two WNBA Finals MVP awards. It was there that she became a legend on a number of strong Minnesota teams that often were in competition for a championship.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Strawberry Essence Salad

Forster Sorensen, Executive Chef, Canal Street Market & Eatery. -The market opened on 8/8. The market’s hours are 7-3pm Monday-Friday with coffee, housemade pastries and breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and grab-and-go items. The Italian-inspired Canal Street Eatery opens Aug 25. Recipe:. Strawberry Essence Salad. ● 1.5 cups Baby Kale.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 dead in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO — One person was killed in a car crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning. According to Illinois State Police, a driver in a car rear-ended another vehicle at First Avenue on the eastbound side of the Eisenhower Expressway — then lost control and the car overturned. The driver of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead […]
GURNEE, IL
WGN TV

A comfortable & warm weekend with limited rain ahead

CHICAGO – –This week finishes 8.9-deg cooler than last and 4-deg below normal–Next week is to average 73-deg due to modest warming later in the week with an attending humidity increase Saturday and next weekend–and the week which follows is to warm a bit more nudging temps modestly above normal according to our in-house calculations–averaging 1-2 deg warmer than next.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East 71st Place on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 13-year-old boy was talking on the sidewalk when he was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
