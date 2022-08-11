ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

Shotgun-Wielding Suspect, Two Others At Large After Armed Carjacking In Pasadena: Sheriff

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165DxQ_0hDacCuN00
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating an elaborate armed carjacking. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Multiple suspects are on the run after an armed carjacking in Pasadena, authorities say.

Officers responded to reports of the carjacking in the 3400 block of Old Crown Road around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The victims stated that they were parked in the area of Croydon Way and Middleton Way Road when a vehicle pulled up and blocked their avenue to escape.

A backseat passenger exited the suspect vehicle with a shotgun and pointed it in the direction of the victims, police said.

The victim got out of his silver Nissan Altima, and the suspect got into the vehicle and sped off. The two remaining suspects fled in the silver sedan they all arrived in.

Investigators noted that the suspect vehicle has a missing front bumper.

The suspects are described as black men in their early 20s wearing all dark clothing.

Detectives ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

