Prince George's County, MD

Gas Station Employee, 37, Fatally Stabbed Outside Business In Prince George's County

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Clinton. Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police (Facebook)

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took the life of a Mt. Rainer man, authorities say.

Isreal Akingbesote, 37, was stabbed at his job in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers arrived to the scene and discovered Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds, they said.

Akingbesote was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives in Prince George's County at 301-516-2512.

Comments / 12

Tafa Burrell
3d ago

I'm only few minutes away from the gas station...omg..go away bad people... indeed that's PG for you!!!

Reply
4
