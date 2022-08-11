ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

WILD CHASE: Stolen Car Driver With Two Flats Hits Police Car, Parked Vehicles, Flees South

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyirs_0hDac9LR00
The pursuit went through several Bergen County towns. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

Two thieves led police on a wild stolen car chase through Bergen County on what became two flat front tires.

A Little Ferry police cruiser was struck during the pursuit, which began in Ridgefield and went through several towns -- on highways as well as back streets -- before winding up back there.

The driver and his passenger were then somehow able to flee south on the New Jersey Turnpike with both the flats and a heavily-damaged front end, police said.

Fortunately, no one was injured, Ridgefield Police Chief TJ Gallagher said Thursday.

It all began late Wednesday afternoon when the two bandits pulled up to a car wash and detail center at Edgewater Road and Railroad Avenue in his town in a 2012 Toyota Camry, Gallagher said.

The sedan had been reported stolen from outside the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Newark a short time earlier, authorities said.

The thieves were intent on stealing a vehicle outside the car wash, Gallagher said, but its owner and the owner of the business spotted them and came running.

So they took off.

Ridgefield police spotted the Camry heading east on Route 46 a short time later, the chief said.

The chase was on.

The sedan driver took the exit up to Broad Avenue, then swung back around onto westbound Route 46.

He continued through Ridgefield Park before crossing the Winant Avenue Bridge -- with police not far behind -- and turning onto Bergen Turnpike.

The Camry continued into the dead end of Bergen Turnpike, near the former site of Tracy's Nine Mile House, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said. His officers and police from other jurisdictions had joined in by this point.

Trapped in the dead end, the driver swung the Toyota around and barreled past his pursuers, Walters said.

Both a Little Ferry police car and a parked pickup truck were struck by the speeding sedan, the chief said.

Driving on the two flattened tires, the wheelman headed back west on Route 46, then got onto the northbound New Jersey Turnpike.

The car was last reported seen in the area of the Vince Lombardi Rest Stop in Ridgefield.

The next anyone heard, the smashed-up Camry had been found. It was in Newark (no surprise), back in the parking lot at NJIT.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd

A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ridgefield, NJ
Cars
City
Ridgefield Park, NJ
Little Ferry, NJ
Cars
Little Ferry, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, NJ
City
Little Ferry, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill

Crash with a bus after fleeing from a bank in Fishkill. Wappinger, New York – On August 12, 2022, the New York State Police and the Village of Fishkill Police arrested Destiny M. Smith, age 28, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree, and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, all class A misdemeanors, and Jomo J. Cole, age 30, of Bronx, NY, for Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
FISHKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#New Jersey Turnpike#Vehicles#Property Crime#Ridgefield Police
Daily Voice

HEROES: Trapped Trucker Rescued By Two Towing Operators (VIDEO)

Two tow truck operators came to the rescue of a dump truck driver who was trapped when his rig rolled during the morning rush on Route 46. Edward Spina Jr. from ECRB Towing & Recovery in Bloomfield and JT Sagun from Nick’s Towing Service in Rutherford were both headed to work when the trucker's brakes locked up ahead of them around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School

Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
LYNDHURST, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Mid-Hudson News Network

Car bursts into flames on Thruway

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A car driving on the southbound Thruway burst into flames around 10:30 p.m. On Saturday bringing a response from the State Police, and Cronomer Valley and Plattekill Fire Departments. The driver pulled off on the shoulder of the highway when the fire started. There was...
NEWBURGH, NY
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say

A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
337K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy