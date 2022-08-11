ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Bud Billiken Parade makes triumphant return to Chicago Saturday

CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returned to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season. This was the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade ran the full two-mile route down King Drive. This is the 93rd year for the event, which celebrates the end of […]
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger

Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com. Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com. Event:. Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet. Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris...
WGN News

Bears win, but move to Arlington Park still looms large

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears kicked off their pre-season at Soldier Field Saturday and it’s the first time Bears fans were back after the Mayor announced potential plans in an effort to keep the team in Chicago.  After being down 14-0 heading into halftime, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points in the second half—led by […]
WGN News

Actor Robert Pine talks new show ‘Five Days at Memorial’

CHICAGO —  On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, actor Robert Pine, father of actor Chris Pine, who is starring in the new show “Five Days as Memorial. Back in the day, Pine also starred in the crime, drama show ‘CHiPs’ that ran from 1977 to 1983. “Five Days at Memorial” follows the story of doctors and […]
WGN News

Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
WGN News

1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
WGN News

14-year-old boy shot while riding bike on Near West Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bicycle on the city’s Near West Side. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of W. 13th Street. Police said the teen was riding a bike on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown person. […]
