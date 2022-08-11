Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Bud Billiken Parade makes triumphant return to Chicago Saturday
CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade returned to Chicago’s South Side Saturday — signaling the start of the back-to-school season. This was the first time since the pandemic that the country’s largest Black parade ran the full two-mile route down King Drive. This is the 93rd year for the event, which celebrates the end of […]
WGN’s Pat Tomasulo spends a day at Chicago’s Playpen
WGN Morning News Sports Anchor Pat Tomasulo spent a day at Lake Michigan’s “Playpen,” Chicago’s floating clubhouse — and it’s probably the best thing on the internet. Watch the video in the player above.
Mr. Fix It: get your long, hot showers back
CHICAGO — We are back with Lou Manfredini, Mr. Fix It to teach us how to keep our warm showers with the water heaters. He talks about the benefits of installing on-demand water heaters.
Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger
Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com. Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com. Event:. Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet. Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris...
Weekend Break: Marcus goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park in Lemont
WGN’s Marcus Leshock goes ziplining at Forge Adventure Park and Ziplines in Lemont. He ziplined from Skyscraper Tower, 75 feet in the air! On a good day, you can even spot the Sears Tower in the distance!. For more information: The Forge: Lemont Quarries – Chicago’s #1 Adventure Park...
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
Dean’s Weekender: Trevor Noah, the Bud Billiken Parade and more
Join WGN’s Dean Richards in taking a look at what different events are coming to Chicago this weekend. Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!
Emo Nite brings party to Chicago to celebrate all things emo, pop-punk
CHICAGO — Remember when emo music was all the rage? With the rise of pop-punk nostalgia on TikTok, emo music has found its rightful seat back at the music table. As Rolling Stone observed a few years ago, “Emo Nite vindicated the scene.”. The party comes to town...
Bears win, but move to Arlington Park still looms large
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears kicked off their pre-season at Soldier Field Saturday and it’s the first time Bears fans were back after the Mayor announced potential plans in an effort to keep the team in Chicago. After being down 14-0 heading into halftime, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points in the second half—led by […]
Midday Fix: Rock Radio Revisited
The Museum of Broadcast Communications Presents: ROCK RADIO REVISITEDSunday August 14th at 3pm at The Des Plaines Theatre. 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines, IL.
Elgin Boys and Girls Club hosts breakfast and provides school supplies for back to school season
ELGIN — The Boys and Girls Club of Elgin held a back to school breakfast Saturday morning aimed at helping local families and students as they prepare to head back to class this fall. “We’re a good family and sometimes some families need a little help,” said Wendy Murrilo, a mother of five who stopped […]
Actor Robert Pine talks new show ‘Five Days at Memorial’
CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, actor Robert Pine, father of actor Chris Pine, who is starring in the new show “Five Days as Memorial. Back in the day, Pine also starred in the crime, drama show ‘CHiPs’ that ran from 1977 to 1983. “Five Days at Memorial” follows the story of doctors and […]
Around Town previews The Fest for Beatles Fans
The Fest for Beatles Fans at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare.
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with mostly cloudy conditions
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Friday, 30% chance for afternoon and evening showers. Cooler lakeside, Winds: E 5-10. High: 78/75. Mostly cloudy tonight. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 64. Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Winds: S 10-15 G25. High: 81.
Man shot in Uptown now in stable condition, police say
CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Uptown Saturday afternoon. The Chicago Fire Department told WGN News the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to police, the man was walking outside in the area of the 1100 block of West Argyle Street when he was shot in the right […]
3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed, and another was wounded, in Burnside early Saturday morning. The two men were walking outside on the 9400 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 6 a.m. when another man approached them and began to fire shots, police said. The 28-year-old was transported to the University of […]
17-year-old girl shot while completing driver’s ed test on South Side
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon while in a driver’s education vehicle. The girl was minutes from finishing her final driving exam when shots were fired in the 11300 block of South Normal at around 12:05 p.m. The girl suffered a graze wound to the...
14-year-old boy shot while riding bike on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bicycle on the city’s Near West Side. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of W. 13th Street. Police said the teen was riding a bike on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown person. […]
