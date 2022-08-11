Read full article on original website
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says he "feels okay" about where the offensive line is two weeks into fall camp.
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, Ill. -- The no. 1 point guard in the senior class, Isaiah Collier, took what is expected to be his final official visit to close out the month of July. With Michigan being granted his last destination during the summer, Collier took away a lot of positive aspects from the trip.
Indianapolis (Ind.) Heritage Christian School four-star combo guard Myles Colvin is the lone commitment in the 2023 class for Purdue and head coach Matt Painter. However, Colvin is quite talented as he recently made the USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Team. The USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Team will consist...
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State held its first day in full pads earlier this week and allowed the media in for the opening portion of practice. With less than three weeks left to go before the start of the 2022 season opener against ECU, the Wolfpack is putting things in overdrive this upcoming week to prep for the Pirates.
MIAMI, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and La Salle offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau in a scrimmage on Friday. Tinilau, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is originally from Australia. He moved to Miami in the offseason and participated in his first scrimmage with the Royal Lions. Christopher...
Ohio State announced on Saturday that graduate senior Kamryn Babb is this season's recipient of the Buckeyes' Block O jersey. The wide receiver is one of the oldest players on the roster and, despite not featuring much on the field, Babb has become an important leader for the Scarlet and Gray.
Our last top ten is the shooting guard position. The best ten shooting guards (some are combo guards and others are straight wings) in the Big Ten. There are a ton of new names here and some names that are expected to break out! Here is our list. One. Jalen...
For the first time since spring-- there was Iowa football inside Kinnick Stadium. On a beautiful sunny day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes took Duke Slater Field for their open fall practice. There were several notable players that didn't participate including wide receiver Keagan Johnson, offensive tackle Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and others, but there was still plenty to take away.
Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...
LSU appears to have hit its stride lately on the recruiting trail under coach Brian Kelly, and the Tigers appear to be positioning themselves well for another four-star prospect. Kelly and Co. are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for in-state athlete Khai Prean out of St. James (La.). Prean announced on Saturday that he will commit on Tuesday, with LSU, Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State as his four finalists.
Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
After playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-way contract as a rookie, McKinley Wright IV is reportedly set to join fellow forever Buff Spencer Dinwiddie in Dallas. According to Shams Charania, an NBA writer for The Athletic, Wright has signed with the Mavericks on a training camp deal "to compete for a roster spot."
