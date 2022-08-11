ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally

STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Vols WR Merrill was ‘tired of not playing’, but now is pushing for starter role

Walker Merrill didn’t have to wait long to get his first taste of college football, the Tennessee wide receiver appearing in all seven games of his freshman season and starting one in 2021. But he spent most of the second half of the season watching from the sideline as the Vols trimmed down their receiver rotation, and though it’s an experience he doesn’t regret, it’s one that’s provided motivation for him this offseason. Now healthier, Merrill is battling for one of Tennessee’s starting positions going into the 2022 season.
247Sports

NC State Fall Camp Gallery: First Day in Full Pads

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State held its first day in full pads earlier this week and allowed the media in for the opening portion of practice. With less than three weeks left to go before the start of the 2022 season opener against ECU, the Wolfpack is putting things in overdrive this upcoming week to prep for the Pirates.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

VIDEO: Miami commit OL Frankie Tinilau in first scrimmage

MIAMI, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and La Salle offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau in a scrimmage on Friday. Tinilau, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is originally from Australia. He moved to Miami in the offseason and participated in his first scrimmage with the Royal Lions. Christopher...
247Sports

Ohio State names Kamryn Babb 2022 Block O jersey recipient

Ohio State announced on Saturday that graduate senior Kamryn Babb is this season's recipient of the Buckeyes' Block O jersey. The wide receiver is one of the oldest players on the roster and, despite not featuring much on the field, Babb has become an important leader for the Scarlet and Gray.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five stars from Iowa football's open fall practice

For the first time since spring-- there was Iowa football inside Kinnick Stadium. On a beautiful sunny day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes took Duke Slater Field for their open fall practice. There were several notable players that didn't participate including wide receiver Keagan Johnson, offensive tackle Mason Richman, running back Gavin Williams and others, but there was still plenty to take away.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

LSU football recruiting: Tigers trending for in-state 4-star ATH Khai Prean

LSU appears to have hit its stride lately on the recruiting trail under coach Brian Kelly, and the Tigers appear to be positioning themselves well for another four-star prospect. Kelly and Co. are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for in-state athlete Khai Prean out of St. James (La.). Prean announced on Saturday that he will commit on Tuesday, with LSU, Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State as his four finalists.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Louisville strikes again down in Florida, lands LB Stanquan Clark

Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

