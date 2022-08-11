Read full article on original website
Meta launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain
Meta launched Horizon Worlds for all users above 18 years of age in the U.S. and Canada last year and made it available for users in the U.K. in June. In April, it also said that it is working on a web version to let people experience virtual worlds without owning a VR headset.
Meta invests in Take App, a Singaporean startup that helps merchants sell via WhatsApp
Indeed, Meta Platforms Inc. — the corporate megabrand behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp — recently invested in Take App, a fledgling Singaporean startup founded by former Facebook engineering manager Youmin Kim, who left the social network last year to work on a new product that promises to bridge the digital gap for small-business owners in Southeast Asia.
India shipping logistics giant Shipyaari exposed customer data
The exposed data, discovered by security researcher Ashutosh Barot, included Shipyaari customers’ names, addresses, phone numbers, order invoice amounts and delivery status. According to Barot, Shipyaari’s client tracking page was not password protected and could be viewed by anyone who had the web address. “The exposed information could...
Gorgias’ valuation rises to $710M with $30M Series C for e-commerce customer support
Transpose Platform and Shopify led the round and were joined by previous investors Jason Lemkin of SaaStr, Rajeev Dham from Sapphire Ventures, CRV and Alven. It’s been a few years since we profiled the company, whose total funding to date is $72.4 million. In late 2020, the company had raised $25 million in Series B funding on a $305 million valuation. The company was valued at $680 million prior to this round, Gorgias co-founder and CEO Romain Lapeyre told TechCrunch via email.
What you might have missed at Black Hat and Def Con 2022
This year’s cyber gathering was particularly exciting: Not only did it mark Black Hat’s 25th anniversary, but also the first time since the start of the pandemic that attendees have fully returned to the carpeted hallways of the popular security conferences. This meant that amid the mask confusion and subsequent influx of positive tests, there was a lot for the hacking community to catch up on.
As digital tracking wanes, companies turn to online communities for direct access to customers
The answer may lie in building or buying communities of individuals whose interests align with your company’s. Many SaaS companies are doing just that, from big players like Salesforce and Hubspot to smaller startups, which understand the power of building a community of interested individuals who can answer questions, act as quasi-evangelists and give the company honest feedback about products and services.
Sequoia India-backed Digit Insurance files for $440 million IPO
The Indian startup, whose valuation jumped to $3.5 billion in a Sequoia India-led financing round last year, said in a filing to the local regulator Tuesday that it plans to raise up to $157.5 million through issue of new shares while existing shareholders plan to sell about 109.45 million shares. It didn’t say exactly how much it is planning to raise in the public offering, but a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that the startup is eyeing to raise about $440 million in total.
Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?
Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
Shopify launches Collabs, a new way for creators to earn revenue on the platform
Creators can get started by applying for a Shopify Collabs account, after which they will be able to browse for Shopify merchants that align with their audience. Once creators find brands they like, they can partner with them and curate a list of their products to share on social media using Linkpop, Shopify’s link in bio tool. When someone purchases a product using the link a creator has shared, the creator will receive a payment.
UK government pushes ‘social tariffs’ to bring cheaper broadband to hard-up households
Several internet service providers (ISPs) in the U.K., including Virgin Media O2 and BT, already offer so-called “social tariffs,” which are cheaper broadband and phone packages for those who receive social security payments such as Universal Credit. However, consumers trying to “prove” that they receive these benefits often have to endure cumbersome verification processes, such as having to send a screenshot of their Universal Credit payments page each month.
U.K.・
Twelve South adds a collapsible, portable MacBook stand
Somewhat ironically, I’ve become a fan of stands after I stopped traveling as a way to use notebooks as a kind of second screen at home. The Curve Flex’s adjustable height makes it possible to position at a similar eye level as your main screen. That, coupled with macOS additions like Stage Manager and Sidecar, offer a more seamless cross-device integration.
Facebook will disable new political ads a week before US midterm elections
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, detailed steps similar to the measures the company took previously in lieu of proposing many new ideas or areas of investment. That includes disabling new “political, electoral and social issue ads” during the week prior to voting on November 8. Ads that ran before the blackout period will be allowed to continue running, but the company will disable most edits for them during that time, including any changes to who they target.
Oracle now monitoring TikTok’s algorithms and moderation system for manipulation by China’s government
The new arrangement is meant to allow Oracle the ability to monitor TikTok’s systems to help the company in its efforts to assure U.S. lawmakers that its app is not being manipulated by Chinese government authorities. Oracle will audit how TikTok’s algorithm surfaces content to “ensure outcomes are in line with expectations,” and that those models have not been manipulated, the report said. In addition, TikTok will regularly audit TikTok’s content moderation practices, including both its automated systems and its moderation decisions where people are choosing how to enforce TikTok policy.
VLC-developer VideoLan says India blocking site endangers its own citizens
“Most major ISPs [internet service providers] are banning the site, with diverse techniques,” VideoLan president and lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf said of the blocking in India, in an email to TechCrunch. The telecom operators began blocking the VideoLan website on February 13 of this year, when the site saw...
Google’s third bet from its Africa Investment Fund is in logistics company Lori Systems
This undisclosed investment is Google’s third from the $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at the continent’s early- and growth-stage startups, which the company CEO Sundar Pichai announced last October. The fund is part of Google’s plan to invest $1 billion in “tech-led initiatives” over the next five years. The news also comes off the back of the launch of Google’s first product development center on the continent, in Nairobi, Kenya, the city where Lori Systems first launched.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Usage-based billing, web3 fundraising, Serena Williams’ next act
Does that mean consumers are suffering from “subscription fatigue?”. Or are there just more options to choose from as studios set up new platforms (and withdraw their content from the big red N)?. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off...
Walmart’s last-mile delivery service, Walmart GoLocal, tops 1M deliveries in year one
Announced in August 2021, GoLocal is Walmart’s attempt to leverage its own delivery platform to service the needs of other merchants, both large and small. Merchants can use the service for a variety of deliveries, including scheduled and unscheduled deliveries, and even same-day. The service itself is powered by those Walmart had developed for its own delivery needs, including its in-house Express Delivery service, which promises delivery in two hours or less. GoLocal deliveries, however, aren’t handled by Walmart’s own staff but rather gig workers sourced through Walmart’s Spark Driver program — the same program that supports Walmart’s same-day delivery operations.
Snap says Snapchat+ now has 1 million subscribers, introduces new features
Last month, a report from Sensor Tower noted that Snap already registered $7.3 million in in-app revenue within 30 days of Snapchat+ launch — with the paid tier estimated to contribute more than $5 million of that sum. The analytics firm said that while the $3.99 monthly plan was a top choice, many folks also opted to get six-month or 12-month subscriptions priced at $21.99 and $39.99 respectively.
Uber to sunset free loyalty program in favor of subscription membership
Uber first launched the rewards program in 2018 as a sort of frequent flyer scheme that allowed riders to earn points for every dollar spent on rides or Uber Eats deliveries. Those points could then be used to get discounts on future rides or deliveries. In November 2021, Uber began introducing Uber One, which, for $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, allows members perks like 5% off certain rides or delivery orders and unlimited $0 delivery fees on food orders of over $15 and grocery orders of over $30.
Motional launches autonomous Hyundai IONIQ 5s on Lyft network in Las Vegas
The launch of the IONIQs, which marks the turnover of Motional’s fleet of BMW-based AVs, is right on schedule. Motional and Lyft said last November that they would aim to start transporting passengers using the Hyundai vehicles in the City of Sin by the second half of 2022, with a full-scale commercial launch set for 2023.
