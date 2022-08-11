ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Baltimore For Days

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9c8x_0hDac2AM00
Amiyah McKiver Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing girl from Baltimore, authorities say.

Amiyah McKiver, 12, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the 800 block of Stoll Street, according to Baltimore police.

McKiver is described as 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have seen Amiyah McKiver or know her whereabouts, please call the police in Baltimore immediately at (410) 396-2012 or 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 13

tonya Faison
3d ago

Lord please i'm asking you to let this beautiful young girl be found safe from all harm in Jesus Christ name amen.💖🙏

Reply
6
Terry Grant
3d ago

sad. So much going right now. we all need to do better. I just pray for everybody .

Reply
13
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland

Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

17-year-old boy injured in East Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in East Baltimore that left a man and a teen injured on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:50PM, officers were called to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 58-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

As many as 7 shot overnight, 2 dead in Baltimore, police say

As many as seven people were shot overnight in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. City police said officers on patrol heard gunshots around 1:43 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman shot in the 5500 block of Harford Road in northeast Baltimore. Police said a man died...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#911
foxbaltimore.com

7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours, 2 victims killed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police ask for help finding 74-year-old woman missing from Essex

BALTIMORE --The Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old woman who has gone missing in the Essex area, according to authorities.Nancy Kotrla is 5'3 and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Browns Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Kotrla was wearing a purple top, black sweatpants, and had on white shoes when she went missing, according to authorities.Also, she was carrying a tan and red Home Goods shopping bag, police said.Anyone who has seen Kotrla or knows of her whereabouts should call 911.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PASADENA, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
337K+
Followers
50K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy