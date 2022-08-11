Alert Issued For 12-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Baltimore For Days

Amiyah McKiver Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing girl from Baltimore, authorities say.

Amiyah McKiver, 12, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the 800 block of Stoll Street, according to Baltimore police.

McKiver is described as 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have seen Amiyah McKiver or know her whereabouts, please call the police in Baltimore immediately at (410) 396-2012 or 911.

