Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.

By Renee Klahr and Steven Shepard
 3 days ago
Wisconsin: The nation's most bitterly divided swing state — and home to two critical toss-up races this November.

Tuesday's primaries set the fields for Senate and governor: Incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and first-term Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will square off against Republican businessperson Tim Michels.

On this week's episode of "Inside the Forecast," Steve Shepard explains these two key contests and the policy fissures driving them. Shepard also takes a geographic and demographic deep dive into the Wisconsin electorate — and why, even as Republicans have made gains across the Midwest, the state remains a battleground.

For more on Wisconsin and the other states that will decide the midterms, watch "Inside the Forecast" with Steve Shepard .

Comments / 27

Scott Harvath
3d ago

first of all...this is a leftist cult media opinion...so whatever they say, you can expect the opposite, especially when there's a republican involved...red wave is coming in November and 2024!!!...that needle will be buried in the red!

Reply(10)
31
Uptowngirl55
3d ago

& the main reason why the needle hasn't moved is bc it was only the primaries & the dems didn't have to come out i. droves to make sure RON THE CON got it..lmao all you fickle little magats, thinking you' re going to win i know 5 rep women & 4 rep men who are voting BLUE!!

Reply
5
947jackfm.com

Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans React to Gableman Firing

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos terminated the contract of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. It ends the 14-month office of the special counsel. Democrats and Republicans haven’t wasted any time reacting to the news. “I’m glad this is behind us, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Election Officials Ready For November General Election

Wisconsin election officials said Thursday that the high 2022 Partisan Primary Election voter turnout helped prepare them for the road ahead and there were few issues at the polls. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that some clerks needed to print more ballots Tuesday in order to accommodate the higher turnout...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How Wisconsin’s close elections shape — and are shaped by — national politics

Many political observers see Wisconsin’s gubernatorial contest as a proxy war between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. “If November is a referendum on Biden, Republicans win. If it’s a referendum on Trump, Democrats win,” said JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics, quoting the conventional wisdom expressed by political consultants of both parties during a panel discussion Thursday with state and national political reporters. To win, Michels will want to focus on Biden’s record, while incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will attempt to tie Michels to Trump, who could quickly become a liability for the GOP challenger.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Eric Toney: Kaul’s Inept Campaign ‘Blasts His Own DOJ Staff’

“Josh Kaul is desperately trying to deflect from the fact Milwaukee is about to set another record for murders during his tenure and at the same time he’s gutted the number of criminal prosecutors at the DOJ” – Eric Toney. Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
