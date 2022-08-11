ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlefield, CT

Body recovered after fiery car crash in Middlefield

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

A body was found in a burning car after a suspected crash near a golf course in Middlefield late Wednesday, according to Middlefield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Tyc.

Emergency services were called to a car fire off Miller Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company in partnership with the Connecticut State Police found a vehicle on fire about 20 feet off the road, near the Apple Nine Golf Course.

After the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the flames, the driver was located dead inside the vehicle, according to Tyc.

It is believed that the car was traveling southbound on Miller Road when it veered off the road and struck a tree, according to officials. There were no other occupants in the car and no witnesses to the crash, Tyc said.

State police are working with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the identity of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation. State police ask anyone with information regarding the accident to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.

