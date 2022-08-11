ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio police department now allowing tattoos for officers, civilian employees

By Drew Scofield
 3 days ago
The Middletown Division of Police in Southwest Ohio announced Tuesday that it is now allowing its officers and other employees to show off their tattoos instead of covering them up as previous policy required.

The department said the hope is the move to allow tattoos will help with recruitment.

"We're trying new things. The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the last several years. Chances are you know someone or several someones with a tattoo. We are also hoping to attract new employees that may have been apprehensive about applying here due to the tattoo restrictions," the department said.

Middletown Police are hoping the tattoos officers have will lead to open dialogue with the public and interaction on the street.

"Tattoos are a great conversation starter too so if you see one of our tatted officers, say hello, have a conversation, get to know MPD," the department said.

It's not just Middletown Police that is moving to more modern policies. Here in Northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Division of Police is relaxing its uniform and grooming policy to allow wearing ballcaps on patrol and permitting tattoos and facial hair .

Comments / 33

E-rick Sanchez
3d ago

great now we can tell a thug about the thugs that are committing crimes. at least you will know now that the officer was in prison or a gang right at the start.

Reply(1)
6
Jackie
3d ago

Good. Shouldn't be a problem to begin with as long as they aren't obscene or anything like that.

Reply
7
Mark Connel
3d ago

If it's good enough for our military, it's good enough for police. Most officers are ex military

Reply
3
