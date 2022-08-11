Ohio police department now allowing tattoos for officers, civilian employees

The Middletown Division of Police in Southwest Ohio announced Tuesday that it is now allowing its officers and other employees to show off their tattoos instead of covering them up as previous policy required.

The department said the hope is the move to allow tattoos will help with recruitment.

"We're trying new things. The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the last several years. Chances are you know someone or several someones with a tattoo. We are also hoping to attract new employees that may have been apprehensive about applying here due to the tattoo restrictions," the department said.

Middletown Police are hoping the tattoos officers have will lead to open dialogue with the public and interaction on the street.

"Tattoos are a great conversation starter too so if you see one of our tatted officers, say hello, have a conversation, get to know MPD," the department said.

It's not just Middletown Police that is moving to more modern policies. Here in Northeast Ohio, the Cleveland Division of Police is relaxing its uniform and grooming policy to allow wearing ballcaps on patrol and permitting tattoos and facial hair .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.