Food distribution Saturday, Aug. 13

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – The White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church will be distributing food, Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to participate. They have a lot of food boxes ready.

Drive up Mountain Avenue, circle the block onto Ingleside Avenue, get in line and drive through our parking lot where your box will be loaded into your vehicle for you.

