White Sulphur Springs, WV

Food distribution Saturday, Aug. 13

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – The White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church will be distributing food, Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to participate. They have a lot of food boxes ready.

Drive up Mountain Avenue, circle the block onto Ingleside Avenue, get in line and drive through our parking lot where your box will be loaded into your vehicle for you.

IN THIS ARTICLE
wvexplorer.com

Farm at Twin Falls recalls authentic Appalachian landscape

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — What did an authentic Appalachian pioneer farm of the 1800s look like? Perhaps there's no better place to find out than in a remote corner of field and forest at Twin Falls Resort State Park in southern West Virginia. In the 1960s, while building the park,...
BECKLEY, WV
Lewisburg, WV
