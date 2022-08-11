Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
These 42 Funny Tweets By Women Are Piss-Your-Pants Level Hysterical
"By age 30 you should have a few stock market crashes, one 9/11, and a multi-year pandemic under your belt."
Tatiana Maslany Is the Latest Marvel Star — Is She Married in Real Life?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands even further with Tatiana Maslany as a major Marvel hero. The 36-year-old actress stars in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the titular She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. Her struggles as a lawyer for superheroes become far more dramatic when a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), grants her the ability to Hulk out herself. The series is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health
Ezra Miller, the troubled star of Warner Bros' major upcoming superhero movie "The Flash," is seeking treatment for mental health issues after a string of high-profile controversies, the actor said. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller, who identifies as non-binary, said in a statement sent to AFP by their representative on Tuesday.
Is Viral TikToker Maia Knight's Baby Daddy Back in the Picture? Details
Late last year, Mika’s 2007 single “Grace Kelly” nearly broke the internet when the song became the premise of a viral TikTok trend. Among those to join in were Barbara Corcoran, Ryan Reynolds, and viral sensation Maia Knight. In the since-deleted TikTok heard round the world, Maia...
Dying for Good Content? The 'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 9 Ending, Explained
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. Did Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) literally kill for good podcast content? Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) quickly realized in the penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 that someone had to be pulling Detective Kreps's (Michael Rapaport) strings.
The Becky Butler Reveal in 'Only Murders in the Building' Had Us Shook — Who Is She? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. All is not OK in Oklahoma, especially for Becky Butler. The podcast that bonded Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 returned with a vengeance in the penultimate episode of Season 2. And what does Cinda Canning's timid assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) have to do with it all?
Taylor Zakhar Perez Stars in 'Red White and Royal Blue' –– Is He Dating Anyone?
Romantic comedy lovers already recognized Taylor Zakhar Perez from the Kissing Booth franchise. In the second two movies, he played one of Joey King's potential love interests. Although he didn’t end up as the ultimate dream guy for her, the character he played still had a huge impact on the plot line of the films.
Is the Netflix Film 'I Used to Be Famous' Based on a True Story?
How does one find purpose after fame? That's the question posed by the upcoming Netflix film I Used to Be Famous. Vince (Ed Skrein) is determined to find success as a solo artist after fronting as the lead singer of a boy band. His attitude toward music changes when he meets Stevie (Leo Long). Stevie is an autistic teenager who has a passion for percussion, and a pure love of all things musical. Viewers now want to know: Is I Used to be Famous based on a true story?
