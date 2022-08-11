ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatiana Maslany Is the Latest Marvel Star — Is She Married in Real Life?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands even further with Tatiana Maslany as a major Marvel hero. The 36-year-old actress stars in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the titular She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. Her struggles as a lawyer for superheroes become far more dramatic when a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), grants her the ability to Hulk out herself. The series is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'The Flash' star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health

Ezra Miller, the troubled star of Warner Bros' major upcoming superhero movie "The Flash," is seeking treatment for mental health issues after a string of high-profile controversies, the actor said. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller, who identifies as non-binary, said in a statement sent to AFP by their representative on Tuesday.
MENTAL HEALTH
Distractify

Dying for Good Content? The 'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 9 Ending, Explained

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. Did Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) literally kill for good podcast content? Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) quickly realized in the penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 that someone had to be pulling Detective Kreps's (Michael Rapaport) strings.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Becky Butler Reveal in 'Only Murders in the Building' Had Us Shook — Who Is She? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. All is not OK in Oklahoma, especially for Becky Butler. The podcast that bonded Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 returned with a vengeance in the penultimate episode of Season 2. And what does Cinda Canning's timid assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) have to do with it all?
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is the Netflix Film 'I Used to Be Famous' Based on a True Story?

How does one find purpose after fame? That's the question posed by the upcoming Netflix film I Used to Be Famous. Vince (Ed Skrein) is determined to find success as a solo artist after fronting as the lead singer of a boy band. His attitude toward music changes when he meets Stevie (Leo Long). Stevie is an autistic teenager who has a passion for percussion, and a pure love of all things musical. Viewers now want to know: Is I Used to be Famous based on a true story?
MOVIES
