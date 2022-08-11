One person was arrested after an argument turned into a shooting that injured two people Friday night in Davie, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said. Officers responded to a call regarding a shooting about 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 3600 block of SW 58th Terrace near SW 36th Court, according to Davie police. Two people had been shot, and one received treatment at ...

DAVIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO