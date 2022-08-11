Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South Florida
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
WPBF News 25
'I am thrilled to be back': New deputy chief excited to return to Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department says the school year is off to a great start, thanks to their heightened security measures as well as leadership. New police Chief Sarah Mooney was sworn in as the new head of the school...
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
Coconut Creek police officer involved in deadly crash that killed woman, authorities say
A driver died Sunday after a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened about 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. Margate Fire Rescue took the injured woman to a hospital where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office. The Coconut Creek police officer was taken to a hospital with ...
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Woman Dies in Crash After Driving Herself to Hospital for Gunshot Wound in Pompano Beach
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning crash Sunday that left one woman dead. At approximately 3:10 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call for shots fired near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were en route to the scene, another...
Deerfield News
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK
AN ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK. 2. Travis Hunt, 19,12/20/2002, male, 4210 N.W. 21st Ct., Lauderhill. 3. Travon Octelus, 19, 1/5/2003, male, 1341 N.W. 18th Dr., Pompano Beach. A man wanted for attempted murder, who fled from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies last...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Homeowner’s Association President Used His Position to Terrorize Neighbors, BSO Says
A Tamarac homeowners association president was arrested this month after authorities said he terrorized multiple neighbors with a gun, hurled racial epithets at some, and abused his power in the community, court records allege. Joseph Steckler, 77, of 8121 NW 100th Ln., is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly...
Click10.com
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
Click10.com
Dog dies after apartment complex catches fire in southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responding to a Saturday evening fire. Cell phone video from drivers captured the bright orange flames, shooting from an apartment along the 13- thousand block of SW 17th Lane in Southwest Miami Dade. Tom Lima who owns the upstairs unit...
Two shot, one hospitalized in serious condition after argument at Davie house
One person was arrested after an argument turned into a shooting that injured two people Friday night in Davie, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said. Officers responded to a call regarding a shooting about 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 3600 block of SW 58th Terrace near SW 36th Court, according to Davie police. Two people had been shot, and one received treatment at ...
Click10.com
Prosecutors upgrade charges in teen’s ‘hateful’ beating over gender identity; detectives search for 2 suspects
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Misdemeanor charges have been upgraded to felonies against two of at least three teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News learned Friday. The teens, aged 15 and 16, are charged with battery and...
Click10.com
Deputies search for 14-year-old boy last seen in Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday afternoon in Weston, authorities confirmed on Friday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle. Perrotta is...
NBC Miami
Suspect, 3 Others Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Tamarac: BSO
A suspect who fled and three other people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Tamarac Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and West Prospect Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the crash,...
Click10.com
Barry University hosts ‘realistic’ active shooter drills
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Barry University played host to active shooter drills Thursday, as Miami Shores police brushed up on best practices for responding to a mass shooting. Students, faculty and police simulated the situation from start to finish, with police responding to the college’s main library, where the “shooting” took place. The drills began at 11 a.m. and went on through the evening hours.
Person involved in Wellington school bus crash arrested for fraud
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that one occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus Thursday in Wellington has been arrested.
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail
Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway
Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
