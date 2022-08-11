ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coconut Creek police officer involved in deadly crash that killed woman, authorities say

A driver died Sunday after a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened about 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. Margate Fire Rescue took the injured woman to a hospital where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office. The Coconut Creek police officer was taken to a hospital with ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two shot, one hospitalized in serious condition after argument at Davie house

One person was arrested after an argument turned into a shooting that injured two people Friday night in Davie, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said. Officers responded to a call regarding a shooting about 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 3600 block of SW 58th Terrace near SW 36th Court, according to Davie police. Two people had been shot, and one received treatment at ...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies search for 14-year-old boy last seen in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday afternoon in Weston, authorities confirmed on Friday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle. Perrotta is...
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect, 3 Others Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Tamarac: BSO

A suspect who fled and three other people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Tamarac Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and West Prospect Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the crash,...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Barry University hosts ‘realistic’ active shooter drills

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Barry University played host to active shooter drills Thursday, as Miami Shores police brushed up on best practices for responding to a mass shooting. Students, faculty and police simulated the situation from start to finish, with police responding to the college’s main library, where the “shooting” took place. The drills began at 11 a.m. and went on through the evening hours.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
Click10.com

Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Another Bomb Threat, This Time Building In Delray Beach, Evacuations Underway

Threat Follows Multi-Hour Incident On Deerfield Beach Pier Thursday That Turned Out To Be Unfounded… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. — Sources connected to law enforcement tell us that this was a hoax. An investigation into who is responsible is underway. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

