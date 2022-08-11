Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
740thefan.com
Explore Minnesota Weekly #Fishing Update – August 11, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye, including some large fish, are being pulled from Lake of the Woods. Crawler harnesses, spinners and crawlers, and crankbaits have been very effective, but jigs also continue to produce fish. Some walleye can be found near shore, some are on the reefs, and some are hanging out in the basin areas. Going forward, expect more down-rigging at the deeper mud. Anglers that have taken their limits of walleye are hitting the back bays, such as Four Mile Bay, Zippel and Bostic, for a nice mix of northern pike and bass. Lake levels continue to drop and all boat ramps have reopened.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
kfgo.com
Can we replace the pledge of allegiance?
The pledge of allegiance has made its way into the news again… this time because the Fargo School Board has voted in favor of doing away with it during their meetings. Most notably because it mentions, “God,” and is not representative of everyone’s belief. My question:...
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
kvrr.com
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
willmarradio.com
Van collides with horse-drawn buggy with 7 people aboard
(McIntosh MN-) A van crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County Thursday morning, sending two people to the hospital. The state patrol says the buggy was eastbound on Highway 2 in a construction zone in the town of McIntosh when it was rear-ended by a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead. Simon was not injured. The buggy was driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller of Fosston, and he had 6 passengers who appeared to be members of his family, ranging in age from 3 to 46. Two passengers were taken to the Crookston Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported at 10:32 a.m.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
