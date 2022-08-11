BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye, including some large fish, are being pulled from Lake of the Woods. Crawler harnesses, spinners and crawlers, and crankbaits have been very effective, but jigs also continue to produce fish. Some walleye can be found near shore, some are on the reefs, and some are hanging out in the basin areas. Going forward, expect more down-rigging at the deeper mud. Anglers that have taken their limits of walleye are hitting the back bays, such as Four Mile Bay, Zippel and Bostic, for a nice mix of northern pike and bass. Lake levels continue to drop and all boat ramps have reopened.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO