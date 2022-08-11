ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘I saw the firetruck in the air’: Witness describes crash

By Quametra Wilborn
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wwffa_0hDaYpFK00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed on Thursday that 32-year veteran David Pleasant was killed in a crash Wednesday night in South Memphis.

A witness we spoke to says he believes this entire incident could’ve been avoided.

Original Story: Memphis firefighter killed, 4 hurt in crash

MFD says the crash happened at the intersection of E.H Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard while fire crews were responding to a house fire on Cambridge Avenue.

“They never let off that horn. You just kept hearing the horn. So loud and it was so long. Then, you heard the boom, and you didn’t hear anymore horns,” the witness said.

The man doesn’t want to be identified but says he was inside a MAPCO gas station when the Memphis Fire truck collided with a pickup truck.

“When I ran to the front, that’s when I saw the firetruck in the air,” he added.

He said one of the firefighters was ejected from the massive truck.

“When they pulled him from under the truck, they never stopped working on him until the ambulance got here. When the ambulance got here, they were still working,” the man said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAMl8_0hDaYpFK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yke4R_0hDaYpFK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2fgc_0hDaYpFK00
    David Pleasant

Four firefighters and the driver of the pickup truck were rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the fire truck, David Pleasant, did not survive the crash.

Firefighter killed in crash had 1 year left before retirement

MPD says the three other firefighters have since been released from the hospital.

This witness says he watched emergency crews desperately try to save not just their colleagues, but everyone involved in the crash.

“There was a firefighter on top of the truck trying to rescue the two that was trapped inside, and I heard him say ‘Ya’ll need to check on the guy that ran the light,” the witness said.

In a statement, Fire Chief Gina Sweat stated: “David was extremely passionate about his role as a driver for the Memphis Fire Department, and he loved to help people and serve our community. Our hearts are heavy as we lift up prayers for his family, friends, and Memphis Fire Departments brothers and sisters.”

MPD says no charges have been filed at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

New Local Stories

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

Michelle Cooper
3d ago

it's sad that they would need to investigate this. all emergency vehicles have the right of way when they are running lights and sirens. sounds to me Luke the pickup driver needs to learn this. praying for the family and friends of the fallen.

Reply(1)
6
Related
firefighternation.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Memphis (TN) Fire Truck

A Memphis fire truck and a motorcycle collided Saturday evening, killing the man on the motorcycle. The accident happened in front of Memphis fire station 43 on East Holmes Road in the Whitehaven area, ABC 24 reported. Engine 43 was exiting the station in response to a call when the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby hurt in Frayser hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Frayser that left a baby seriously hurt. Police say officers responded to a crash on Rangeline Road at Bethlehem Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. Friday night. The crash happened near the Ridgecrest Apartments. According to police, a man driving a gray Nissan struck a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead in fire engine, motorcycle crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a fire engine Saturday evening. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. near East Holmes Road and Waldrup Street. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. This crash comes three days after firefighter David […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Police: Man poured gas in house full of relatives, set fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Bartlett man is in custody after police say he threatened to burn down a relative’s house with two children inside during an angry dispute over drugs. Natanael Castor was arrested Saturday and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson. Police say they were called […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Funeral services announced for firefighter killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Fighters Association has announced the funeral arrangements for a firefighter who was killed in a crash Wednesday night. David Pleasant served with the Memphis Fire Department for 32 years before he was killed in a crash on E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas. He was 59 years old and was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Mfd#Mapco#Mpd
WREG

8-year-old pedestrian among two killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed Friday night following a crash on Berrybrook and East Raines Road. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. One woman was detained on the scene. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim died at the hospital. Police later confirmed the victims ages as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot dead near the airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is an...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. They found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Her name was not released. Multiple callers told 911 that the suspect fled the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Memphis firefighter killed in crash identified

UPDATE: The Memphis firefighter killed in Wednesday’s crash has been identified as David Pleasant. Pleasant was the driver of Truck 5 stationed at Fire Station 8. Watch for more updates today on WREG.com. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis firefighter was killed and three firefighters and a civilian were injured in a crash Wednesday night in South […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy