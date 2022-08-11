ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason. The driver then just took off, troopers said. At least one...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Armed intruder seen on multiple videos arrested in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for an armed intruder, who was captured on video has come to an end. On Saturday, 7News was notified that 18-year-old Omaris James Walton was taken into custody by the Homestead Police Department overnight. Walton was captured on multiple surveillance and Ring cameras attempting...
HOMESTEAD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
Click10.com

Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coconut Creek police officer involved in deadly crash that killed woman, authorities say

A driver died Sunday after a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened about 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. Margate Fire Rescue took the injured woman to a hospital where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office. The Coconut Creek police officer was taken to a hospital with ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglars#Crime Stoppers#Property Crime#Infiniti
Action News Jax

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
BOCANEWSNOW

Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 75-year-old man who went missing in Flagami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Flagami area. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Pedro Pablo Arzola was reported missing Saturday from an unspecified area of Flagami. He stands 5 feet, 4 inches...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy