Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
Click10.com
Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason. The driver then just took off, troopers said. At least one...
WSVN-TV
Armed intruder seen on multiple videos arrested in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for an armed intruder, who was captured on video has come to an end. On Saturday, 7News was notified that 18-year-old Omaris James Walton was taken into custody by the Homestead Police Department overnight. Walton was captured on multiple surveillance and Ring cameras attempting...
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
Click10.com
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
WSVN-TV
17-year-old accused in fatal shooting of handyman in Coral Gables to be tried as adult
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old man will be tried as an adult, authorities said. Seventeen-year-old Jermaine Walker appeared in court on Saturday evening. He faces a list of charges, including first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.
Coconut Creek police officer involved in deadly crash that killed woman, authorities say
A driver died Sunday after a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened about 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. Margate Fire Rescue took the injured woman to a hospital where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office. The Coconut Creek police officer was taken to a hospital with ...
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
Click10.com
Dog dies after apartment complex catches fire in southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade County, Fla. – Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responding to a Saturday evening fire. Cell phone video from drivers captured the bright orange flames, shooting from an apartment along the 13- thousand block of SW 17th Lane in Southwest Miami Dade. Tom Lima who owns the upstairs unit...
WSVN-TV
Suspended Sunrise Police sergeant caught on camera grabbing officer by throat loses pay
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police sergeant who was suspended following an incident where he was caught on camera grabbing a fellow officer by the throat will no longer be paid. Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease had been on paid suspension since January; however, Sunrise Police now tell 7News...
WATCH: Car Burglary Outside Hollywood Publix
A car burglary outside a Hollywood Publix caught on camera.
Woman arrested for drugging man, stealing $52K in watches
A woman accused of stealing $52,000 in watches from a South Florida man she drugged has been arrested.
NBC Miami
Apartment Fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Leaves 1 Dog Dead, Several Displaced
A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane. The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A...
Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail
Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Video shows duo’s fail while trying to steal from Broward sports card store
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a duo’s early Friday morning attempt to break into a sports card store in Broward County failed. The two persistent vandals struck the store’s impact-resistant windows with sledgehammers about 30 times — but the glass held up. “Thank God...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 75-year-old man who went missing in Flagami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Flagami area. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Pedro Pablo Arzola was reported missing Saturday from an unspecified area of Flagami. He stands 5 feet, 4 inches...
