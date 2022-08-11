ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnerve.com

5 Things to Know: Charges Dropped in 2008 Murder of UNC Charlotte Student

Charges Dropped in 2008 Murder of UNC Charlotte Student. The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office on Friday dismissed all charges against Mark Carver, who had previously been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2008 murder of 20-year-old UNC Charlotte student Irina Yarmolenko. Carver was convicted of...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy