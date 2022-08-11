ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Register Citizen

FBI agents in Connecticut using ‘extra caution’ after Ohio attack

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents throughout Connecticut are “exercising extra caution” after an armed man tried to breach a security screening area of an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday ended up in a shootout and standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The armed man was decked...
CINCINNATI, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Standoff suspect dead hours after I-71 chase

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The man who led law enforcement officers on a chase up Interstate 71 following a failed attempt to breach an FBI building is now dead. Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Nathan Dennis confirmed the man's death at a news conference at about 6 p.m. Thursday..
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

BREAKING: Suspect dead after pursuit, long stand-off

CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — A man is dead after he attempted to breach an FBI field office then led a pursuit up I-71 that included shooting at a state trooper, followed soon by an exchange of gunfire, and a nearly seven-hour standoff. He was shot dead after the...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
PennLive.com

Man killed attacking Ohio FBI office was central Pa. native

The man killed by police Thursday after he tried to breach a Cincinnati-area FBI office was a native of Perry County. Police said Ricky W. Shiffer, 42, fled the scene of the failed break-in travelling north on Interstate 71 in a white Ford Crown Victoria. After a car chase where shots were fired, Shiffer was shot and killed by authorities in Clinton County, Ohio, after a standoff that lasted hours.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIZ

2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend. Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
DAYTON, OH
