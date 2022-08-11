Read full article on original website
Standoff Ends After Man Armed With AR-15 Tried To Enter FBI Building In Cincinnati
The man, identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, fired a nail gun at the building before fleeing in his car and later firing on cops with an AR-15.
Register Citizen
FBI agents in Connecticut using ‘extra caution’ after Ohio attack
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents throughout Connecticut are “exercising extra caution” after an armed man tried to breach a security screening area of an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday ended up in a shootout and standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The armed man was decked...
Suspect killed after attempted attack on FBI building
The unidentified man, wearing body armor, was shot by police near Cincinnati after raising a gun toward officials.
myfox28columbus.com
Standoff suspect dead hours after I-71 chase
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The man who led law enforcement officers on a chase up Interstate 71 following a failed attempt to breach an FBI building is now dead. Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Nathan Dennis confirmed the man's death at a news conference at about 6 p.m. Thursday..
wnewsj.com
BREAKING: Suspect dead after pursuit, long stand-off
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — A man is dead after he attempted to breach an FBI field office then led a pursuit up I-71 that included shooting at a state trooper, followed soon by an exchange of gunfire, and a nearly seven-hour standoff. He was shot dead after the...
Man killed attacking Ohio FBI office was central Pa. native
The man killed by police Thursday after he tried to breach a Cincinnati-area FBI office was a native of Perry County. Police said Ricky W. Shiffer, 42, fled the scene of the failed break-in travelling north on Interstate 71 in a white Ford Crown Victoria. After a car chase where shots were fired, Shiffer was shot and killed by authorities in Clinton County, Ohio, after a standoff that lasted hours.
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
wnewsj.com
Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon
Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WHIZ
2 indicted in shooting outside Cincinnati bar that wounded 9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Two men were indicted Thursday on numerous charges stemming from a shooting that wounded nine people outside a Cincinnati bar last weekend. Diablo McCoats, 29, faces 16 counts of felonious assault and a single weapons charge, while Jarvis Barnes, 34, faces seven counts of felonious assault and a weapons count. Both men face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
WLWT 5
Potential threat at Cincinnati FBI building leads to pursuit, police situation in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A police pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati. Officials with the Cincinnati FBI field office confirmed the situation...
1 dead from multiple stab wounds at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale
According to court documents, Tolentino told police a witch told him "the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun so that was why he stabbed him."
Centre Daily
6-year-old ‘regularly’ given Smirnoff Ices says it helps him sleep, Ohio sheriff says
The first time Ohio deputies saw a 6-year-old boy with “an open Smirnoff Ice in his hand,” they say a woman acting as his mom said she didn’t realize he had just grabbed one of her drinks. When the same child was later found riding a scooter...
Suspect ID’d in Richmond officer shooting: What we know
Lee's criminal history dates back nearly three decades, starting with a six-year sentence for burglary in 1994 according to our partners at WXIN. He has served several other sentences relating to felony convictions of burglary and drug charges.
Officer from Richmond, Indiana Police Department, suspect seriously injured in shootout
The Richmond police officer shot in eastern Indiana was seriously injured, as was the suspect, in a shootout.
Local law enforcement offers prayers to Richmond police officer shot during traffic stop
DAYTON — Local law enforcement agencies across the area expressed their support to Richmond Police K-9 Officer, Seara Burton, who was shot Wednesday evening in Richmond, IN responding to call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. >>Richmond police officer, shot during traffic stop, in critical condition,...
1017thepoint.com
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"
(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
Fox 19
2 suspects charged, 1 at-large in OTR shooting; Deters vows to put them away ‘forever’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two of the three alleged suspects in last weekend’s Main Street shootout are behind bars, and a plan is in place to address issues of violence in Over-the-Rhine and at The Banks. “Today we are sending a very clear message: If you commit gun violence in...
What we know about suspect in Richmond officer shooting: A look at his nearly 30-year criminal history
NOTE: Information in this story was gathered with the efforts of Courtney Spinelli and Lindsay Stone. RICHMOND, Ind. — New information has been confirmed about the criminal background of the man in custody for allegedly shooting a Richmond police officer Wednesday night during a traffic stop. Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police […]
Ohio woman allowed 6-year-old to drink alcohol in gas station, deputies say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is facing charges in Ohio after investigators said surveillance video shows a child drinking alcohol at a gas station. Victoria Hampton was arrested and charged with child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to jail records. Deputies with the...
wcbe.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
PennLive.com
