Columbia, SC

Popular Columbia bar The Whig to leave longtime Main Street space amid hotel plans

By Chris Trainor
The State
 3 days ago

For nearly two decades, residents and visitors in Columbia have been descending the stairs at the corner of Main and Gervais streets and popping into the darkened, cozy dive bar The Whig for drinks and food.

But now it looks like the bar won’t be at 1200 Main St. for much longer.

The Whig, which opened in 2005, will be leaving its longtime subterranean spot as plans are afoot for a new hotel in the more than century-old building at 1200 Main. Local developers are planning the hotel at 1200 Main, and full details on that development have not yet been released.

Phill Blair and Will Green, co-owners of The Whig, said they have been informed the bar’s lease, which runs into the fall, will not be renewed as extensive construction is expected to ramp up.

“We know that our time in that space (at 1200 Main) is limited and is coming to an end,” Blair told The State. “Knowing that definitively, that’s where we are in terms of informing our staff and informing the public.”

Green and Blair said there is not a definitive date set for when The Whig will leave its spot at 1200 Main. They are hopeful, but far from certain, that they might be able to stay through the end of the year.

“If we had an opportunity to stay there through the end of the year, to celebrate the holidays that have always been really important to us, that would be a wonderful thing,” Green said.

The owners say future plans for The Whig, including whether it might move to another location, have not been finalized, though both Green and Blair said they would be open to finding another spot, particularly if it is in downtown Columbia.

Blair said the likely considerable upcoming work for a hotel is triggering The Whig’s move from its space of 17 years.

“The scope of the project they are doing is not going to allow a business to exist there while it happens,” Blair said. “The building is well over 100 years old, and to get it to where they are trying to get it, it’s just a bigger project than where anyone can hang around.”

The building at 1200 Main St. debuted back in 1913, according to Historic Columbia , which notes it as Columbia’s second skyscraper. [ Online copy corrected. ] It was first home to Union National Bank, an entry on Historic Columbia’s website said. In more recent years, it formerly served as home to ABC Columbia. Richland County property tax records show the building was purchased in June 2022 by State Capitol Hotel LLC.

Blair and Green also are the owners of the popular WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia. That establishment is remaining open.

There are roughly 17 employees at The Whig, and ownership was set to talk with them this week about the exit from 1200 Main.

The Whig, long a popular subterranean bar at 1200 Main St. in Columbia, will be leaving that space as hotel plans ramp up for the building at the corner of Main and Gervais. Photo by Chris Trainor

‘We’ve never been busier’

The Whig , known for its almost impossibly low-lit, underground environment and vast selection of beer, also has become a favorite for its food menu, including its Whig chicken sandwich with pimento cheese, the smoked gouda mac-and-cheese and gravy fries, among other offerings.

The bar’s owners say business at The Whig has been solid. In fact, it has been doing as well as ever, Blair said.

“You are basically trying to calculate pumping the brakes on something that is at an all-time, full-steam ahead,” Blair said. “Numerically, business-wise, we’ve never been busier.”

Green added that it has been “a strange dual existence” recently as they have tried to keep The Whig running strong, while at the same time knowing their time at 1200 Main St. is facing its end.

Blair has been associated with The Whig since 2005 and became an owner a year later, in 2006. Green started working at The Whig in 2006, when he was in grad school, and has been a fixture behind the bar for years. He became a co-owner in 2018.

During the course of the last decade-plus, Columbia’s Main Street District has become one of the hottest places in town. The section of the street north of the S.C. State House is lined with bars, restaurants and shops, with more on the way, and it’s home to the weekly Soda City Market.

But Main Street wasn’t the hot place to be back in 2005, when The Whig landed in its underground spot at the corner of Gervais and Main, across the street from the State House.

Blair jokes that the nearby space that now houses the tony Bourbon bar was “just a room full of pigeons and plywood” when The Whig first arrived, and Green noted part of the reason behind The Whig’s name is that, when it first opened, “there were a whole bunch of wig stores on Main Street, and not much else.”

In the years since, The Whig has been integral in numerous events that take place on Main, including First Thursday on Main, Arts and Draughts, the Jam Room Music Festival and more.

‘You are welcome here’

For now, it appears The Whig, which has been a rock of the Main Street hospitality scene, is entering into a time of uncertainty, even though it will likely be at its 1200 Main spot for a few more months. Even as Blair and Green consider the possibility of relocation, their fondness for the old underground place was clear in a recent talk with The State.

Green said the subterranean establishment has almost been a home away from home. He talks lovingly of days when his young daughter, Louise, and son, Max, stop by before the business opens for the day, and they can chat and spend time together as Green preps his shift.

He also stressed that The Whig — located, in a sense, at the very nexus of South Carolina, at Main and Gervais in the capital city, across from the State House — has been a place with a diverse customer base and a welcoming vibe.

“We’ve had a place that is in the heart of the city, right across from the seat of power, where we say, ‘Literally everybody is welcome. As long as you are OK with everybody being welcome, you are welcome here,’” Green said. “I think that’s at the heart of what we do.”

Blair said he’s pleased with The Whig’s arc in 17 years at 1200 Main, where it went from humble beginnings to a mainstay on the city’s bar scene. Nothing’s ever perfect, he said, but the goal has always been to make it the best experience possible.

“I’m just happy with what it became,” Blair said in his trademark gravelly voice. “It means a lot to a lot of people.”

File photo: The Whig’s co-owner, Phill Blair, sits in his underground bar and restaurant. Matt Walsh

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State

Here’s to The Whig: More than a bar, it’s a symbol of a better Columbia

Across the street from the State House, down a set of dark stairs into a dingy hallway that permanently smelled of last night’s smokers, you can find one of Columbia’s favorite dive bar. The Whig is for first dates, co-worker happy hours, nights out with friends, or just a place to kick up your feet and do a crossword puzzle. It is the New South, facing down the Old South on the other side of Gervais. | Opinion
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
COLUMBIA, SC
lexsc.com

Parking in the Town of Lexington

When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”. Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. The station also...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Longtime Columbia dive bar The Whig to close

Columbia will soon lose its beloved, dimly lit dive bar. The Whig, a well-known dive bar right across from the State House, will close its doors after 17 years in business after co-owners Phill Blair and Will Green were told their bar's lease was not going to be renewed. A new hotel is set to open in the spot that the bar operates in.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases

One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless

COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

