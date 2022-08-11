Read full article on original website
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
Orange Line shutdown: MBTA officials predict ‘transportation emergency’ in Boston later this week as shutdown begins
A 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line is expected to cause “severe” congestion on roadways around Greater Boston as commuters who rely on the MBTA seek alternative transportation methods and Boston officials warn of a “transportation emergency.”. Days ahead of the planned shutdown — scheduled to start...
WBUR
Diversions from Orange Line shutdown could cut roadway capacity in half
If you were thinking about hopping in your car to avoid the patchwork of shuttle buses or infrequent commuter rail trains when the Orange Line goes offline Friday night, state officials have a simple message: don't. Or in fact, maybe just stay away from the corridor stretching from Malden down...
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
Boston Police respond to crash on River Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
MBTA passengers walk through tunnels because of power problems
BOSTON – About 300 Green Line passengers were forced to get off their trains and walk along the tracks because of a power problem during the evening commute Friday. The MBTA says three trains got stuck in the tunnels between the Hynes and Kenmore stops in Back Bay by Fenway Park. No injuries were reported. Shuttle buses were used, but trains were back up and running later Friday night.
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston Mayor Mayor Wu and BPDA introduce policy to promote diversity within private development projects in Boston
BOSTON–Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison announced that the Boston Planning & Development Agency has adopted a new policy introducing diversity, equity and inclusion into the filing process for large projects in the City of Boston. This policy was approved by the BPDA Board at...
Water main break causes flooding near Boston Common
BOSTON — The area near the Boston Common was filled with water Saturday morning after a main broke at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street. Water crews were able to locate the shut-off and stop the deluge shortly before 8 a.m. Water can be seen gushing onto the sidewalks.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Stephen Conley, of Somerville, identified as biker who died when parked driver opened door, officials say
Investigators of a bike crash that killed a 70-year-old man in Somerville identified the biker on Monday and said they believe he crashed when the operator of a parked car opened a door in his path. The biker, Stephen Conley, of Somerville, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in the...
wgbh.org
Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs
Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
Massachusetts Turnpike crash: 2 people injured in tractor-trailer rollover on Mass. Pike; Cans, bottles strewn across I-90
A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston this weekend, leaving two people injured and the highway littered with cans and bottles from the vehicle, according to authorities. The tractor-trailer rollover was reported Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 at mile marker 131, which is...
‘Significant’ water main break shuts down Wellesley road
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Part of a road is shut down in Wellesley following a water main break. Wellesley Police called the break “significant.”. Police say the break happened on Wellesley Avenue near Brookside Road. Wellesley Avenue is closed in the area. A photo shared by Wellesley Police showed...
WBUR
Boston appoints its first-ever Green New Deal director. These are his priorities
During her mayoral campaign, Michelle Wu promised to make climate change a top priority in Boston through a "Green New Deal." Now as mayor, she has appointed Oliver Sellers-Garcia as the city's first-ever Green New Deal director. Sellers-Garcia, who most recently worked as the MBTA's director of resiliency and equity,...
