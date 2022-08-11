ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Diversions from Orange Line shutdown could cut roadway capacity in half

If you were thinking about hopping in your car to avoid the patchwork of shuttle buses or infrequent commuter rail trains when the Orange Line goes offline Friday night, state officials have a simple message: don't. Or in fact, maybe just stay away from the corridor stretching from Malden down...
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
WINCHESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police respond to crash on River Street

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to River Street Sunday morning after an apparent crash between two vehicles. Beyond the yellow police tape, the front of a red SUV could still be seen in contact with the rear of a smaller vehicle. The windshield of the SUV was also partly...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA passengers walk through tunnels because of power problems

BOSTON – About 300 Green Line passengers were forced to get off their trains and walk along the tracks because of a power problem during the evening commute Friday. The MBTA says three trains got stuck in the tunnels between the Hynes and Kenmore stops in Back Bay by Fenway Park. No injuries were reported. Shuttle buses were used, but trains were back up and running later Friday night. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city’s South End neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Boston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of 58 Dedham Street around 10:00 pm. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Turnpike crash: 2 people injured in tractor-trailer rollover on Mass. Pike; Cans, bottles strewn across I-90

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston this weekend, leaving two people injured and the highway littered with cans and bottles from the vehicle, according to authorities. The tractor-trailer rollover was reported Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 at mile marker 131, which is...
