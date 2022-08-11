ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols sure is making the most out of his final season in the majors. Pujols delivered for the Cardinals in their 6-3 series finale win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The 11-time All-Star slugged a pair of home runs in the contest, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning […] The post Cardinals legend Albert Pujols enters Barry Bonds, Stan Musial territory with unreal feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022

The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon gets the ball for the Yankees, while Michael Wacha takes the mound for the Red Sox. Jameson Taillon has a 3.95 ERA. His ERA on June 2 was 2.30, […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop was suspended 80 games for PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the situation. And now star pitcher Joe Musgrove is giving his brutally honest take on Tatis Jr’s use of PEDs, via Padres writer Dennis Lin.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cardinals must make

The St. Louis Cardinals had a hectic 2022 MLB trade deadline. They were one of the last teams in the running for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but they ended up getting outbid by the San Diego Padres. Even though they didn’t come away with Soto, there’s no denying that the Cardinals had a solid trade […] The post 3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cardinals must make appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made

At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade

Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns

The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu slapped with worrying injury amid Yankees’ struggles

The injury bug just keeps on biting the New York Yankees. With Giancarlo Stanton already sidelined with an Achilles issue, the Yankees have now lost another star member of the lineup. Ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Boston Red Sox, star infielder DJ LeMahieu is out of the lineup due to an apparent toe issue, according to ESPN’s Karl Ravech, who broke the news on the ESPN broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top 4 Waiver Wire pickups for Week 18

There are only a couple weeks remaining in most head-to-head fantasy baseball leagues. As every week passes, it becomes more and more crucial to put your team in the best position possible. Whether you are fighting to climb into a playoff spot, or you are attempting to earn yourself a first-round bye, the waiver wire can be a useful tool. Of course, you need to know who to pick up and when to pick them up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed

The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Angels were among the notable sellers at last week’s MLB trade deadline. They decided to part ways with three players, including closer Raisel Iglesias, as they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for starting pitcher Tucker Davidson and reliever Jesse Chavez. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did not end up […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Nationals make big move involving key piece of Juan Soto trade

Washington Nationals fans will soon see one of the players they got in the Juan Soto trade suit up for the team. According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Nationals are calling up CJ Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. The 21-year-old shortstop debuted with the San Diego Padres earlier this 2022 season, and after being dealt to Washington in the deal for Soto and Josh Bell, he is now set to join his new club.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees

The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

Out of the six teams that sat at first place in their respective divisions at the MLB trade deadline, only the Milwaukee Brewers did not elect to add a bat. At the least, Brewers general manager David Stearns did try to haul in a pair of former All-Star hitters. As noted by the New York […] The post Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

‘I think they don’t necessarily understand baseball’: Pete Alonso rips RBI haters

The New York Mets have emerged as one of the best teams in MLB during the 2022 season. A big reason for that is because they have their slugging first baseman Pete Alonso at the middle of their lineup. Alonso is once again proving that he is one of the best sluggers in the league […] The post ‘I think they don’t necessarily understand baseball’: Pete Alonso rips RBI haters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘That’s clearly the biggest negative’: Mike McCarthy raises red flag on major reason for Cowboys’ early preseason debacle

The Dallas Cowboys did not have a sparkling start to the 2022 NFL preseason, as they got dropped by the Denver Broncos on the road last Saturday in a 17-7 loss. It was quite an uncharacteristic performance — especially offensively — for the Cowboys, who were the highest-scoring team in the entire league in the […] The post ‘That’s clearly the biggest negative’: Mike McCarthy raises red flag on major reason for Cowboys’ early preseason debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘I’m glad that the fans are still loving me’: Juan Soto reacts to first series vs. Nationals after Padres trade

The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals faced off this weekend for the first time since the two teams shook up the league at the trade deadline. Star outfielder Juan Soto was back in D.C. making his first-ever appearance against his former club. After the series ended, with the Padres taking two of three games, Soto opened up on his experience being back at Nationals Park and what it meant to him. Via Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Soto gave his honest take on returning to D.C. as a member of the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
