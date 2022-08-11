Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
KEVN
Arrests made following Sturgis Amber Alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday night an Amber Alert was issued in South Dakota concerning two Canadian children allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother and her companion. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says Benjamin Moore, Leah Potts and the two children were staying at the Glencoe CampResort when officers...
newscenter1.tv
August 11 Sturgis Rally Tally
STURGIS, S.D. — A total of $4,335 has been seized during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, up from the $1,862 seized by this time last year. In addition to the money, four vehicles have been seized for drug possession. During the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, no vehicles had been seized.
kbhbradio.com
Highway Patrol releases Saturday Rally Update
STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported no fatal crashes in their rally update, although one crash left one motorcyclist with life threatening injuries. The patrol says the crash happened at 12:21 p.m., Friday, on U.S. Highway 14A, mile marker 42, one mile east of Deadwood. A 2009 Harley-Davidson XL883N motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the female driver lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle entered the eastbound lane and hit a guardrail, causing the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle. The 41-year-old driver sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. She was not wearing a helmet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
mitchellnow.com
SD Highway Patrol Sturgis Rally Tally through Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 6, 2022, to 6 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date. At 6:17 a.m., Wednesday, Dickson Drive, within Sturgis city limits: A 2020 Volvo semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on Interstate 90, near mile marker 32, went off the roadway to the right, eventually into a private yard, and hit the front of a residential home. The 68-year-old female driver of the truck and the 65-year-old male passenger both suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Sturgis hospital. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the passenger was not. The 74-year-old male resident of the home was not injured.
Black Hills Pioneer
One of two Spearfish men sentenced in assault, theft case
DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing assault and grand theft charges pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges and was sentenced Aug. 4 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Nathanial Blake Baker, 23, was co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City crash ends with car upside down
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City found a car crashed upside down after hitting a tree Wednesday night. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash happened in the 3600 block of West Chicago Street and the intersection of Platt Street. Police arrested 34-year-old Jenna Gitzke, of Rapid City, for reckless driving.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
newscenter1.tv
Five charged in February Rockyford homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five people have been indicted on federal charges following a February homicide on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. 27-year-old Tyson White Plume is charged with second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges stem from a February 5, 2022 shooting that claimed the life of a juvenile female near Rockyford.
KELOLAND TV
Injuries reported in weekend crash near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple departments responded to an injury crash in Custer County Saturday. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the injury accident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 79, north of Hermosa. No further details on the accident or injuries have been...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
newscenter1.tv
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota
UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
Semi drives into house near Sturgis, South Dakota
Authorities have released an image showing the wreckage left when a semi-trailer crashed into a house off a highway near Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened during the morning hours on a service road near mile marker 32 of Interstate 90. A...
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating stolen vehicle
STURGIS, S.D. — The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a pickup truck stolen from the Buffalo Chip. The pickup truck is a black Ford F350 Super Duty with South Dakota license plates 49HB22, and the back window has a sticker that says “LGND”.
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
Black Hills Pioneer
Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident
STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
KEVN
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is dead, and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. Police have not released the names of the men involved. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
kotatv.com
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
Comments / 2