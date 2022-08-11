Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
NBCMontana
FWP to host Coffee with a Commissioner
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host Coffee with a Commissioner in Kalispell on Aug. 19. People can enjoy a cup of coffee with Commissioner Patrick Tabor and ask questions about Region 1 in a casual setting. The event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m....
NBCMontana
Glacier asks visitors to come prepared as fatalities increase
KALISPELL, MONT. — The 2022 summer season has brought a number of visitors to Glacier National Park. As visitors stream into the park, park officials are asking that everyone entering the park to come prepared for the activities they plan on doing. Glacier has seen seven fatalities this year,...
NBCMontana
Flathead National Forest approves Lake Five timber project
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest approved the Lake Five Project, a fuel reduction and timber project between Coram and West Glacier. The project involves vegetation management to lower tree densities and fuel loadings. Crews will conduct about 1,870 acres of commercial timber harvest and 350 acres of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire grows to 3,401 acres
MISSOULA, Mont — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles northeast of Eureka, on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, has grown to 3,401 acres. That's an increase of 156 acres from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following: ". There are numerous islands and isolated heat sources outside...
NBCMontana
Tour planned for Swan River wetland restoration project
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers behind the Swan River National Wildlife Refuge Wetland Restoration Project are planning a tour to show off the design, process, timeline and expected results. The project aims to restore the natural hydrology of wetlands that were ditched and drained in the homesteading era. The restoration...
NBCMontana
Whitefish celebrates 33rd annual Huckleberry Days Arts Festival
KALISPELL, MONT. — According to the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce this year’s Huckleberry Days Arts Festival is the biggest event of the year for the chamber, with 130 vendors ranging from food, artisans, craftsman and more. Vendors this year have come from all over, not just locally. “I...
NBCMontana
3 dead in vehicle, motorcycle collision near Browning
MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle killed three people died near Browning at 10:57 a.m. Friday, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report. A 64-year-old woman driving a Chevy Silverado pickup drove southbound on Secondary Highway 464. The driver was passing another vehicle...
Comments / 0