Related
KTVL
Government agencies respond to concerns about bacterial increase in rivers
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — Before going into your favorite local swim holes it is imperative that you check to see if it is safe to enter. One of the best ways of checking if it is safe is by going on swim guide, which is updated regularly.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: ODF knocks down several small fires along 1-5 in Rogue River area
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 14 at 11:00 a.m.:. All six fires have been caught and all flames are extinguished. The largest one was stopped at approximately a quarter of an acre. Firefighters are working on mopping up each incident. ODF has launched aircraft to do recon further...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Water Monitor for August 10, 2022
With Reeder Reservoir currently at 77% of capacity, the City of Ashland continues to draw the maximum allowable volume of potable water from the Talent-Ashland-Phoenix Intertie (TAP) at a rate of about 2.1 million gallons per day. Consumption remains steady at about 5.3 million gallons per day, while the inflow to the reservoir continues to taper off, now just below 3 million gallons per day.
KTVL
Klamath River family loses home, livestock, family dog to McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU, Calif. — 60,392 acres have burned, 132 structures , including 87 homes have been lost, and four people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire, which is now 90% contained. This week, residents were allowed to return to their properties and see what was left after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
opb.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
Oregon state lawmakers allocated $6 million to community groups this year to help with what they’ve called a humanitarian crisis for workers in the state’s cannabis industry. In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts...
KTVL
Authorities knock down grass fire along greenway in Ashland
Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District and Jackson County Fire District #5 knocked down a grass fire along the greenway just north of Ashland at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters are currently mopping up. It was caught at half an acre and burned through grass...
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
KTVL
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
A firefighter battling a wildfire in Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree, officials say
A firefighter died while battling a wildfire in southwestern Oregon after he was struck by a tree, officials said Thursday.
KDRV
Medford airport's runway has overnight closures starting August 29th
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway for maintenance and improvement starting in late August. The airport office said this week the runway will close overnights from midnight to 5am every night from August 29th to October 7th. Across two days in mid-September it...
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
Klamath Falls News
Merger of Pacific Crest FCU and Klamath Public Employees FCU announced
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member-owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
KTVL
Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
Klamath Falls News
KCSO: $60 Million in illegal marijuana destroyed near Beatty
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
