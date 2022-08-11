ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Water Monitor for August 10, 2022

With Reeder Reservoir currently at 77% of capacity, the City of Ashland continues to draw the maximum allowable volume of potable water from the Talent-Ashland-Phoenix Intertie (TAP) at a rate of about 2.1 million gallons per day. Consumption remains steady at about 5.3 million gallons per day, while the inflow to the reservoir continues to taper off, now just below 3 million gallons per day.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
SHADY COVE, OR
KTVL

Authorities knock down grass fire along greenway in Ashland

Ashland, Ore. — Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District and Jackson County Fire District #5 knocked down a grass fire along the greenway just north of Ashland at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters are currently mopping up. It was caught at half an acre and burned through grass...
ASHLAND, OR
clayconews.com

SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits

SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford airport's runway has overnight closures starting August 29th

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway for maintenance and improvement starting in late August. The airport office said this week the runway will close overnights from midnight to 5am every night from August 29th to October 7th. Across two days in mid-September it...
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING

Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12

On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Merger of Pacific Crest FCU and Klamath Public Employees FCU announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member-owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Law enforcement raids two unlicensed cannabis grows in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — On Aug 11, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, raided two unlicensed cannabis operations in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

KCSO: $60 Million in illegal marijuana destroyed near Beatty

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot...
BEATTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND

The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
ROSEBURG, OR

