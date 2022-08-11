Hotel plans eyed for historic building in the heart of downtown Columbia

Plans are being made to turn a downtown Columbia building that was one of the city’s first skyscrapers into a hotel.

Local developers are planning the hotel project, but details have been scarce. The hotel’s brand, amenities and various other parts of the project have not yet been formally announced. However, owners of The Whig bar and restaurant, which has been located in the basement at 1200 Main for 17 years, told The State that the bar will be leaving the location later this year, as its lease will not be renewed as extensive construction on the project is expected to ramp up.

The tower at 1200 Main is in a prime location, at the intersection of Gervais and Main. It is directly across the street from the north side of the South Carolina State House and is in close proximity to everything from the University of South Carolina’s campus to the Vista hospitality and nightlife district, not to mention the revitalized offerings of Main Street itself.

Richland County property tax records show the building was purchased in June 2022 by State Capitol Hotel LLC.

The building at 1200 Main St. debuted back in 1913, according to Historic Columbia , which notes it as Columbia’s second skyscraper. [ Online copy corrected. ] It was first home to Union National Bank, an entry on Historic Columbia’s website said. In more recent years, it formerly served as home to ABC Columbia.

The Main Street District has become increasingly attractive for hotels. For instance, the Hotel Trundle on Taylor Street, which opened in 2018, has been recognized as one of the top boutique hotels in the U.S. and recently announced it would develop a new bank of rooms, called the Flutter Wing , in the 1500 block of Main.