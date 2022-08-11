ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Hotel plans eyed for historic building in the heart of downtown Columbia

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftRol_0hDaXwOC00

Plans are being made to turn a downtown Columbia building that was one of the city’s first skyscrapers into a hotel.

Local developers are planning the hotel project, but details have been scarce. The hotel’s brand, amenities and various other parts of the project have not yet been formally announced. However, owners of The Whig bar and restaurant, which has been located in the basement at 1200 Main for 17 years, told The State that the bar will be leaving the location later this year, as its lease will not be renewed as extensive construction on the project is expected to ramp up.

The tower at 1200 Main is in a prime location, at the intersection of Gervais and Main. It is directly across the street from the north side of the South Carolina State House and is in close proximity to everything from the University of South Carolina’s campus to the Vista hospitality and nightlife district, not to mention the revitalized offerings of Main Street itself.

Richland County property tax records show the building was purchased in June 2022 by State Capitol Hotel LLC.

The building at 1200 Main St. debuted back in 1913, according to Historic Columbia , which notes it as Columbia’s second skyscraper. [ Online copy corrected. ] It was first home to Union National Bank, an entry on Historic Columbia’s website said. In more recent years, it formerly served as home to ABC Columbia.

The Main Street District has become increasingly attractive for hotels. For instance, the Hotel Trundle on Taylor Street, which opened in 2018, has been recognized as one of the top boutique hotels in the U.S. and recently announced it would develop a new bank of rooms, called the Flutter Wing , in the 1500 block of Main.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State

Here’s to The Whig: More than a bar, it’s a symbol of a better Columbia

Across the street from the State House, down a set of dark stairs into a dingy hallway that permanently smelled of last night’s smokers, you can find one of Columbia’s favorite dive bar. The Whig is for first dates, co-worker happy hours, nights out with friends, or just a place to kick up your feet and do a crossword puzzle. It is the New South, facing down the Old South on the other side of Gervais. | Opinion
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
lexsc.com

Parking in the Town of Lexington

When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotels#In The Heart#Vista#State Capitol Hotel Llc#Main St#Union National Bank#Abc Columbia
News19 WLTX

Food Truck Fridays continues at BullStreet in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just about everyone looks forward to Fridays. The day signals to most folks the beginning of the weekend and an excuse to do something special or indulge in a treat -- especially around lunchtime. If you don't already have plans for lunch, City of Columbia has...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases

One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia. In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast. The station also...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Walking on Water (WOW) officially launches Performing Arts Center

Walking on Water (WOW) Performing Arts Center celebrated the grand opening of their new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The event took place at their new location at 8907 Two Notch Road, Suite F in Columbia, SC. This grand opening allowed residents to learn what...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

The Whig to close after 17 years

The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless

COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
421
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy