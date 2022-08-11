Lindsay Lohan Stepped Out In This Delicate & Feminine Staple That Everyone Should Own

Image Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsay Lohan has been serving major looks for years. From her days starring as the fashion-forward lead in movies like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls we’ve been looking to her for style tips since our youth — so it’s no surprise that Lohan is still turning heads and serving style inspo.

The newlywed star was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous, flowy dress with breezy flared sleeves, gorgeous crochet trim, and tons of super cute detailing. When we saw the look, we just had to find a way to make it our own. Low and behold the perfect, affordable lookalike. The AlvaQ Knot Swing Mini Dress is a close sibling to Lohan’s dress.

This flattering dress is made with breathable material, making it perfect for the summertime or a tropical vacation. It features a front tie that really adds some detail to the mini dress while complementing the silhouette. This fun, flowy dress is under $40, making it an absolute steal. It comes in more than 20 colors and patterns so you can pick the one that best matches your style.

Rock this dress on a casual outing with friends, like brunch or a day party, when you pair it with your favorite summer sandals. You can easily dress it up with your favorite wedges or heels for a night on the town, a beach party or a fancy dinner while vacationing. This dress is so versatile, you have so much room to create any look you want.

While the look of the dress makes it easy to transition. We have to make mention of the soft, lightweight fabric that makes it comfortable to wear. This flirty boho dress isn’t just cute, it’s super comfortable. You’ll never want to take it off.

We loved Lindsay Lohan’s fun, flattering feminine look — so much so that we wanted to make it our own. Of course, we were going to share all the details with you. Recreate the look for a fraction of the price with this must-have AlvaQ Knot Swing Mini Dress. Act fast, this stunning dress is sure to sell out as the word spreads.