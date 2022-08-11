Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closures to slow traffic on busy Fargo roadway
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in Fargo are warning residents about lane closures scheduled for Main Avenue next week. Officials say the closure is necessary to obtain soil samples under the busy roadway. Beginning Monday, August 15th, eastbound traffic on Main Avenue will be reduced to two lanes between 28th...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
kfgo.com
City of Fargo, Roers Construction reach agreement on townhome project
FARGO (KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
fargounderground.com
Fargo Food Truck Festival
The mid-August classic returns for its 9th year. New home starting this year will be the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. 20 Food Truck vendors, non-food vendors, corgi races, eating challenges, daily Food Truck competitions, kid’s inflatables, and fun!. Follow this page for an updated Festival schedule!. Admission is $3,...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead revitalization excites and impacts mall tenants
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to downtown Moorhead, and the mall is expected to be a big part of that. Developers are releasing plans, which include a green space, an outdoor plaza, new shops and restaurants. Developers say the Moorhead Center Mall is essential to the future growth of the city. Which is why the coming changes are being carefully planned around the current tenants.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
valleynewslive.com
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
KFYR-TV
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
valleynewslive.com
Family displaced after Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning. Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S. Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully...
valleynewslive.com
‘Everything is crazy expensive’: Food truck owners tackling inflation
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Food Truck Festival is at a new location this year, however many of these small business owners are talking about the impacts they have faced due to inflation. Many of them having to raise their prices. “When we travel, I’ve actually increased...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
wdayradionow.com
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
North Dakota district no longer reciting pledge at meetings
Nick Archuleta, who heads North Dakota United, the union that includes teachers and other public employees, said even without the Fargo School Board action, he “fully expected at least one school choice bill” when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
wdayradionow.com
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
lptv.org
Two Injured After Van Rear-Ends Horse-Drawn Buggy in Polk County
A crash between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy carriage in Polk County has resulted in two people being injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:30 Thursday morning, a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy on Highway 2 in McIntosh. A family of seven from Fosston was aboard the carriage when the accident happened.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
fargounderground.com
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
