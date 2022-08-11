MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to downtown Moorhead, and the mall is expected to be a big part of that. Developers are releasing plans, which include a green space, an outdoor plaza, new shops and restaurants. Developers say the Moorhead Center Mall is essential to the future growth of the city. Which is why the coming changes are being carefully planned around the current tenants.

