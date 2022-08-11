ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt ‘Pushes To See’ His Kids As Situation With Angelina Jolie Remains ‘Hostile’: Report

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtHEO_0hDaXmoA00
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is not letting his contentious relationship with his ex, Angelina Jolie, impact his relationship with their kids. Brad, 58, “pushes to see” their children — Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – “as often as possible wherever they are in the world,” Us Weekly reports. The publication’s insider noted that Brad “flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday, and that meant a lot to them,” before adding that Brad “made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th [birthday].”

Angie, 47, and Brad also share Maddox, 21, and 18-year-old Pax (whose ages mean they’re legally adults and can choose whether or not they spend time with Brad.) Brad, according to Us Weekly, “cherishes every moment he gets with the kids. He loves being a parent and has tried to make the best of a tricky situation given how hostile it’s been with Angelina.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrWM9_0hDaXmoA00
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Brad spoke recently about his pride in Shiloh as she pursues her interests in dance. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he said at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train. Brad called Shiloh’s dancing “very beautiful” and that he “love(s) them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish.”

While Brad maintains a relationship with his kids, his relationship with Angelina continues to deteriorate. In June, Brad and his legal team filed documents accusing Angie of seeking to inflict “harm” on Pitt by selling their multi-million dollar Chateau Miraval winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, the owner of the company which makes the Russian vodka Stolichnaya (aka Stoli.) She reportedly sold her half of the winery to Yuri, who has since distanced himself from the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and his regime following the invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KXQqS_0hDaXmoA00
Angie and the kids (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” Brad’s team wrote in the legal documents. “By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also, through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval. And just as Jolie envisioned, that is exactly what Shefler has done.”

Brad claims that Angie was not entitled to sell her shares without offering him the right of refusal. So, these two are currently battling it out in the court. Angie apparently tied to subpoena Brad at the 2022 SAG Awards, which he did not attend.

Comments / 2

Related
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt says daughter Zahara will ‘flourish even more’ at Spelman College

Brad Pitt is having a major proud dad moment. The two-time Oscar winner couldn’t hide his pride over daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt flying the nest and heading to college. On Sunday, Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie announced the pair’s 17-year-old daughter has enrolled at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Spelman, which was founded in 1881, is a “historically black college and a global leader in the education of women of African descent,” according to the private school’s website. Promoting his new movie “Bullet Train” in Los Angeles on Monday, Pitt spoke out about how proud he is of Zahara’s journey into higher education. “I’m so proud of her,”...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Angelina Jolie
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie Shows Off Her Dance Moves With Daughter Zahara At Back To School Event

Mom's got the moves! Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing and laughing while at a back to school event with her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. "You know the Family Reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @angelinajolie some moves on the dance floor," the B Rainey Productions Instagram account captioned a short clip of the Hollywood A-lister trying out some new moves. ANGELINA JOLIE IS HAPPY EX BRAD PITT 'STEPPED UP' TO MAKE TRIP TO ROME WHERE HE VISITED THE KIDS, SOURCE SHARES: 'A HUGE WEIGHT OFF HER SHOULDERS'Jolie was all smiles, sporting a gray long-sleeved sweater and white pants as...
THEATER & DANCE
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sag Awards#Us Weekly#Shiloh
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional Dropping Daughter Zahara, 17, Off at Spelman College: Photo

Angelina Jolie was right by daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt‘s side for her new student orientation at Spelman College. The Oscar winning actress, 46, beamed with pride as she posed next to Zahara, 17, and the school’s Vice-President of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman in photos shared to Holloman’s Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 11. Angelina and her daughter also met with school president Dr. Helene Gayle during the official campus drop-off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Selling $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Following Tom Vitale Split: Photos

Valerie Bertinelli has parted ways with her husband Tom Vitale and now her luxurious Hollywood Hills home. Despite only snapping up the property two years ago, the television actress has listed the property for $2.549 million. The sprawling mansion, that Bertinelli originally forked over $1.92 million for, sits upon the infamous Mulholland Drive and boasts 2,529 square feet, along with three bedrooms, and three bathrooms. BHAD BHABIE PURCHASES $6.1 MILLION FLORIDA HOME IN CASH — SEE THE STUNNING BOCA RATON PROPERTY: PHOTOSThe home features a contemporary style, while the laid back outdoor space becomes the main event with it's lush...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
228K+
Followers
20K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy