2022 WVU women’s soccer promotional schedule announced
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team has announced its promotional slate for the 2022 home season. The Mountaineers open the campaign hosting Indiana on Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m., at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The match will be a Gold Rush to celebrate to beginning of the 2022-23 WVU Athletics season.
A “heart-to-heart” with Coach Brown sparked Reese Smith’s improvement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Head coach Neal Brown and sophomore receiver Reese Smith have plenty of history. They hail from Danville, Kentucky, and played for the same coach at Boyle County. During his high school career, Brown set numerous receiving records. When it was Smith’s turn to put on the...
PHOTOS: WVU football hosts open practice following 2022 Fan Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Milan Puskar Stadium welcomed back Mountaineer Nation on Saturday for Fan Day. The 2022 edition of the annual event saw 1,500 fans in attendance. All players on the current roster and coaching staff were available for autographs and pictures. Following the nearly two-hour autograph session, fans...
ESPN announces Big 12 national TV games for soccer, volleyball
Four West Virginia women’s soccer and volleyball games will be broadcast on national TV, ESPN announced on Friday. The WVU volleyball team serves up three national broadcasts during its conference slate, starting on Oct. 19 when it hosts Kansas. The Mountaineers face Iowa State at home on Oct. 26, then will head to Baylor to face the Lady Bears on Oct. 30.
