Four West Virginia women’s soccer and volleyball games will be broadcast on national TV, ESPN announced on Friday. The WVU volleyball team serves up three national broadcasts during its conference slate, starting on Oct. 19 when it hosts Kansas. The Mountaineers face Iowa State at home on Oct. 26, then will head to Baylor to face the Lady Bears on Oct. 30.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO