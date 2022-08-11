Read full article on original website
Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance
(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
North Dakota School Board Drops Pledge of Allegiance
On Tuesday, a school board in North Dakota voted overwhelmingly to abandon the sacred tradition of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, claiming that the Pledge doesn’t align with the district’s values. As reported by the New York Post, the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 to cancel the Pledge...
North Dakota district no longer reciting pledge at meetings
Nick Archuleta, who heads North Dakota United, the union that includes teachers and other public employees, said even without the Fargo School Board action, he “fully expected at least one school choice bill” when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
Moorhead revitalization excites and impacts mall tenants
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to downtown Moorhead, and the mall is expected to be a big part of that. Developers are releasing plans, which include a green space, an outdoor plaza, new shops and restaurants. Developers say the Moorhead Center Mall is essential to the future growth of the city. Which is why the coming changes are being carefully planned around the current tenants.
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
Ditterich Family Farm expands into Ditterich Mercantile to fill grocery gap
When a small-town grocery store closes, the strength of the community takes a hit. Most people sit around and talk about what’s next, but very few take action to create positive change. This week, I visited a brand-new grocery store in Vergas, Minnesota, owned and operated by a farm...
City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
Explore Minnesota Weekly #Fishing Update – August 11, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye, including some large fish, are being pulled from Lake of the Woods. Crawler harnesses, spinners and crawlers, and crankbaits have been very effective, but jigs also continue to produce fish. Some walleye can be found near shore, some are on the reefs, and some are hanging out in the basin areas. Going forward, expect more down-rigging at the deeper mud. Anglers that have taken their limits of walleye are hitting the back bays, such as Four Mile Bay, Zippel and Bostic, for a nice mix of northern pike and bass. Lake levels continue to drop and all boat ramps have reopened.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
Family displaced after Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning. Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S. Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully...
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
EPIC Events is excited to announce that Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health Plaza at The Lights on Saturday, August 13th at 7 p.m. with Special Guest Allie Colleen. When. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Doors 6 p.m. | Music 7 p.m.
Lane closures to slow traffic on busy Fargo roadway
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in Fargo are warning residents about lane closures scheduled for Main Avenue next week. Officials say the closure is necessary to obtain soil samples under the busy roadway. Beginning Monday, August 15th, eastbound traffic on Main Avenue will be reduced to two lanes between 28th...
