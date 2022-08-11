LOWNDES CO. – Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. It will still begin at 5:30 pm. There is no admission.

2 DAYS AGO