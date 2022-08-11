Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Five finalists selected for Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
HAHIRA – The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest finalists are from Lake Park, Valdosta, Adel, Tallahassee, and Gainesville. Hahira, Georgia, August 11, 2022: Five finalists have been selected to play at the Finals of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest, coming from Tallahassee and Gainesville, Florida, and Lake Park, Valdosta, and Adel, Georgia.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Main Street hosts 1st annual Pup Crawl
VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street hosted the first annual Pup Crawl to be fun for shoppers while supporting a great cause. More than 200 people and their fur pals participated in Valdosta Main Street’s first annual Pup Crawl on August 5. The event is intended to provide a new opportunity to bring people downtown.
valdostatoday.com
Meet The Vikings event moved to LHS Gym
LOWNDES CO. – Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. Due to the inclement weather moving in this afternoon (Friday, August 12), the “Meet The Vikings” event at Martin Stadium has been moved to the LHS Gym. It will still begin at 5:30 pm. There is no admission.
