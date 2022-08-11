ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Facebook's legal scrutiny over patient data sharing raises concerns for health site tracking tools

By Naomi Diaz
 3 days ago
Northwestern Memorial Hospital sued over data sharing

Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Meta, Facebook and Instagram were named in a lawsuit filed Aug. 10 accusing the hospital of sharing sensitive patient health data with the social media companies. The federal lawsuit, filed in Illinois, alleges that Northwestern Memorial Hospital allowed Facebook's tracking tool, dubbed Meta Pixel, to unlawfully...
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
'A concession to realism': Health experts react to newly relaxed COVID-19 guidance

Loosened COVID-19 guidance from the CDC was met with mixed reactions from the healthcare community, with some calling the less rigid recommendations appropriate at this stage of the pandemic, and others highlighting risks. The updated guidance was released Aug. 11, with key changes including a recommendation that quarantine is no...
SCIENCE
Pig protein-derived eye implants restore sight in 14 blind patients

Twenty patients with diseased or damaged corneas experienced significant improvements in their vision after they received implants made from pigskin protein, NBC News reported Aug. 11. All patients, based in India or Iran, were suffering from keratoconus, a progressive condition in which the eye's protective outer layer thins and bulges...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The racial gap in monkeypox vaccine access

While early CDC data suggests U.S. monkeypox cases are high among Black and Hispanic people, vaccination rates among the groups are lagging, with at least 54 percent of doses going to white people nationwide, Bloomberg reported Aug. 11. Black people made up 26 percent of cases with known race and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.” The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election, such as promoting the wrong election date, incorrect voting methods and questioning the integrity of the election. This is the fourth time that the London-based nonprofit has tested Meta’s ability to catch blatant violations of the rules of its most popular social media platform— and the fourth such test Facebook has flubbed. In the three prior instances, Global Witness submitted advertisements containing violent hate speech to see if Facebook’s controls — either human reviewers or artificial intelligence — would catch it. They did not. “Facebook has identified Brazil as one of its priority countries where it’s investing special resources specifically to tackle election related disinformation,” said Jon Lloyd, senior advisor at Global Witness. “So we wanted to really test out their systems with enough time for them to act. And with the U.S. midterms around the corner, Meta simply has to get this right — and right now.”
INTERNET
Is drug-sparing the solution to future drug shortages? Experts weigh in

The world's only authorized monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine, is set to be split into fifths after the FDA cleared the strategy on Aug. 9 — a solution that could indicate the future for resolving emergency drug shortages, pharmacy and supply chain experts said. States and cities have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ISMP releases new medication guidelines

The Institute for Safe Medication Practices published a guideline for drugs used during procedures, the first document of its kind, Aug. 11. It's a "unique" set of guidelines, the ISMP said, because of "the complexity, numerous handoffs and fast pace of patient care" during procedures. To create the 25-page guidelines, the FDA funded the institute's three-year study to identify perioperative and procedural medication errors.
PHARMACEUTICALS
How to Address Systemic Health Disparities: A Provider Coalition Implementing a Solution Shares Their Insights

The state of racial health inequities is a national crisis that many communities have recognized must be addressed. The big question is typically, how? It is a long-standing injustice in many marginalized communities throughout the U.S. At a macro-level, healthcare access challenges often combine with unmet social needs to produce inequitable outcomes.
CHICAGO, IL
How COVID-19 left a mark on the health tech industry

From changing the pace and implementation of technology, to advancing "digital transformation" from buzzword to reality, six CIOs reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the healthcare technology industry. Daniel Uzupis. CIO of Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield, Iowa). The health IT industry and field has changed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Patients, physicians define 'sinus infection' differently, study suggests

Patients and physicians have different views about what constitutes a sinus infection, which could result in communication issues and misdiagnoses, new research suggests. A team led by researchers at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., conducted the study, which was published July 16 in the International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology. Researchers surveyed 560 patients and 29 otolaryngologists at six academic medical centers between June 2020 and May 2021.
BETHESDA, MD
Amazon Care leader on extended break

Kristen Helton, PhD, general manager and director of Amazon Care, is taking time away from the tech giant's primary healthcare initiative as it acquires One Medical, Bloomberg reported Aug. 11. Dr. Helton's break began earlier this summer. "After more than 5 years at Amazon, Kristen decided to take some well-deserved...
SEATTLE, WA
FDA approves Genentech's flu drug for young children

The FDA approved the biotechnology company Genentech's Xofluza drug to treat children aged 5-12 with influenza. Xofluza is the first single-dose influenza drug approved by the FDA to treat children in that age group. Xofluza was also approved for the prevention of influenza after contact in children aged 5-12, according to the Aug. 11 Genentech news release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Novartis discloses deaths of 2 children on spinal atrophy drug

Novartis, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, confirmed a report of two children dying from liver complications six weeks after taking its gene therapy drug, Zolgensma, Bloomberg reported Aug. 11. The two deaths, which happened in Russia and Kazakhstan, occurred after a Zolgensma infusion and steroid doses intended to fight liver complications,...
INDUSTRY
5 recent cancer study findings

Here are five recent oncology-related studies published by Becker's since July 12, starting with the most recent:. 1. A study from Austria published Aug. 10 and led by MedUni Vienna showed a partial or complete regression of brain metastasis in breast cancer patients after treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-Dxd). 2....
CANCER
Tech hiring goes offshore

Companies dealing with a shortage of tech workers, amid the proliferation of remote work, have started looking offshore for software developers in places like Latin America, Asia and Eastern Europe, Wired reported Aug. 12. Tech services firm Commit estimated that outsourcing for software development would increase by 70 percent from...
TECHNOLOGY
12 hospital deals called off in past year

There were several hospital mergers, acquisitions, affiliations and partnerships that, at some point in their lifetime, were called off in the past year. Below are 12 hospital deals called off since August 2021. Elkins, W.Va.-based Davis Health System and Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine ended an affiliation in August over Davis...
HEALTH SERVICES
US COVID-19 cases fall for 3rd week: 8 CDC findings

The nation's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases decreased by nearly 14 percent this week, marking the third consecutive week of decline, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Aug. 12. Eight findings:. Cases. 1. As of Aug. 10, the nation's seven-day case average was 103,614, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

