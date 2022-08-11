Read full article on original website
Great Barrington Road-Stream Management Plan Available
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), in partnership with the town of Great Barrington, has produced a Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan that identifies the highest priority road-stream crossing replacement projects in Great Barrington. This document is a guide for how road infrastructure projects should be designed...
MVP Grant Funds Flood Resiliency in Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Community partners gathered at the Churchill Brook culvert on Hancock Road on Thursday to highlight flood mitigation efforts assisted by the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program grant. To date, the state program has awarded more than $5 million to the region and the work has been done...
Mount Greylock Gets Final Tab for School Building Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The final bill to Williamstown and Lanesborough for the construction project at Mount Greylock Regional School came in at $33 million, according to a final audit presented to the School Committee on Thursday evening. The Massachusetts School Building Authority gave the district its final audit on...
Berkshire Economic Recovery Program Announces Fall Offerings
BERKSHIRE COUNTY — 1Berkshire, in partnership with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and with support from the United States Economic Development Administration, has announced a third slate of technical assistance offerings of the Berkshire Economic Recovery Program (BERP). The series continues with returning and new offerings including "It’s Time to...
Wahconah Park Restoration Committee Inspects Grandstand
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The members of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee had their meeting on site to see the extent of the work ahead of them. "The purpose of tonight's meeting is simply to orient the committee to Wahconah Park," Parks, Open Space, and Natural Resource Program Manager James McGrath said on Thursday.
Selectboard listens to concerns about Berkshire Busk!
Great Barrington — During the Selectboard’s Monday, August 8 meeting, business owners delivered their concerns about the Berkshire Busk! series of events. Back at its meeting on April 11, the board approved a request from organizers to close Railroad Street to traffic on both Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m., from Memorial Day until Labor Day.
SABIS sues for breach of contract after Springfield International Charter School dumps 25-year management company
SPRINGFIELD – The former management company for what is now the Springfield International Charter School is suing for breach of contract after being sacked by the Board of Trustees last summer. Officials for Springfield Education Management LLC. - an arm of the SABIS company, which runs hundreds of schools...
CRA Crane Paper Sale Begins Aug. 19
DALTON, Mass. — The Community Recreation Association will hold its annual Crane Paper Sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the CRA gym, 400 Main Street, Dalton. The event offers stationery, Christmas cards, invitations, and announcements at deep discounts. A separate...
Hampton Ponds Association votes unanimously to oppose Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — Forty-five members of the Hampton Ponds Association met Tuesday to discuss the proposed 525,000 square foot Target Corp. distribution warehouse on North Road and Falcon Drive, expected to add 200 tractor-trailer trips and 1,000 employee vehicle trips daily to the area. All 45 voted to oppose the...
As North Adams struggles to keep a permanent city clerk, former office holder says toxic behavior from two city councilors is to blame
School committee member and 2021 mayoral candidate Josh Vallieres became North Adams’ third city clerk within the first 8 months of 2022 in July. Marcus Lyon, the second clerk of the year, held the role from February until his June resignation. “I'm somebody who kind of has sat back...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 14, 2022
Brian Burke to Lynn M. Bettinger, 54 Beekman Drive, Unit 54, $226,100. Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000.
Adams' Valley Street Shed Still Needs Funding
ADAMS, Mass. — Construction of the new shed at Valley Street Field may be delayed due to a lack of funding. Mike Benson of the Adams/Cheshire Little League attended Monday's Parks Commission meeting and said the league is still working on obtaining funds for the shed. The town appropriated $3,000 for the shed as part of the fiscal 2023 budget and asked the league to match.
Return to Normalcy Makes Pittsfield COVID Rates Rise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A return to normalcy has caused COVID-19 cases to rise in the city but health officials are not alarmed. During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi compared metrics from this summer and last summer. On Monday the percent positivity rate was 12.5...
BCC Announces 40 under Forty Winners
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold its annual 40 Under Forty awards celebration on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on the BCC Main Campus, in the new One Stop Enrollment Center. Tickets are $65 and are available at www.berkshirecc.edu/40underforty. 40 Under Forty honors...
Lenox Hotels Sold for $38M
LENOX, Mass. — Two Lenox hotels on the Pittsfield Lenox Road have been acquired by a Denver hospitality company in a deal for $38 million. Mission Hill Hospitality, a KSL Capital Partners portfolio company, closed the sales on Aug. 11 for the Courtyard by Marriot Lenox and Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox from Toole Lodging Group.
Biologists to Speak at Pittsfield Green Drinks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Conservation biologists Linda Merry and Mara Silvers will speak at the August Pittsfield Green Drinks event. On Tuesday, August 16th, Pittsfield Green Drinks will start at 5:15 PM at Thistle & Mirth, 44 West Street, Pittsfield. Merry and Silvers will speak at 6:00 PM. Merry and Silvers will...
West Side Mural Wishes for Greener Future
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A new mural on the West Side depicts a vision of a green community. On Friday, the completion of "I Wish … For a Greener Future" by Hope Aguilera was celebrated by Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, which commissioned the piece as a part of neighborhood revitalization efforts.
Road closure expected Monday in Belchertown
The Department of Public works will be conducting road work on Monday from 6:30 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon on Allen Street.
Repairs resume on Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield
Elm Street will be closed nightly on Monday, August 15 and Friday, August 19, nighttime shoulder and lane closures on Tuesday, August 16
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
