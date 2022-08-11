ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Apartments sell for big bucks

A local investor paid $2.7 million for a 38-unit apartment complex at 215 McMillan Ave., in Bay Minette, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. Jonathan Keith of Keith Realty worked for the seller. Known as Bay Apartments, the new owner plans to rename it Cypress Crossing.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Atmore, AL
WKRG News 5

Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MFRD: Stranded boaters rescued off the Causeway after vessel runs aground

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A huge law enforcement response converged on the Causeway Saturday evening as Mobile Fire-Rescue answered a distress call for two boaters who were stranded. According to first responders, the boaters had run their vessel aground and were standing in chin-deep water. Multiple agencies responded to help...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Blue Cast#Atmore News
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Rain damages Highway 45 near Chunchula, closing lane

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Both southbound lanes are back open. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible sinkhole in Mobile County has caused parts of highway U.S. 45 to close, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The sinkhole is near mile marker 18, which is south of Chunchula Georgetown Road. Officials with ALEA […]
CHUNCHULA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WKRG News 5

Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Six stores announced for Crestview Commons

The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WPMI

Barton Academy students showcasing Mobile's unique diversity

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Barton Academy concluded their first week of school with the launch of their first school wide project called: I am Mobile. Students will learn about Mobile's diverse community and produce projects that share Mobile's story. Students were surprised with confetti canons, an impromptu dance party, a coast guard fly over, and members of our diverse community sharing their stories just this morning.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy