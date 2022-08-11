ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati police arrest 2 in OTR shooting, believe third person fired shots

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
Two men have been arrested in connection with Sunday's shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine injured, Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes were both arrested in connection to the shooting that happened early Sunday morning near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets. Prosecutors said newly released surveillance video could indicate there was a third unknown shooter involved.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said evidence shows McCoats fired seven shots, Barnes fired another seven and an unidentified shooter fired six shots. Officer Joseph Shook with the Civil Disturbance Response Team fired a single shot at McCoats, and Deters said McCoats was shot in the leg by Shook. Prosecutors said the incident remains under investigation.

McCoats is facing 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon under disability. If convicted on all of these charges, McCoats will face 91 years in prison. Jarvis Barnes, the second shooter, is facing seven counts of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon under disability. If he's convicted on all charges, he will face 80 years in prison.

2 indicted for OTR mass shooting that left nine injured

Both McCoats and Barnes have extensive felony and misdemeanor records prior to these charges.

McCoats was apprehended two nights ago, while Barnes was arrested late Wednesday night, Deters said. They both were apprehended by CPD's homicide unit and are both residing at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Other than stating their indictments, Deters also released new surveillance video released at a press conference. The video shows McCoats shoot in the direction of Barnes, and Barnes returns fire.

"This is absolutely, absolutely inexcusable in our city," Mayor Aftab Pureval said. "We will work hard to prevent this kind of gun violence in the future. If you engage in this kind of activity, we will find you and we will prosecute you and you will go to jail for a very, very long time. That is our commitment to the public. "

CPD said eight males and one female ranging in age between 23 and 47 were either taken to UC Medical Center by EMS or self-transported to the hospital. All were released from the hospital by 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

"This is not unique to Cincinnati. There is a small group of violent criminals that feel empowered to behave like this," Deters said. "How could you do this in front of a police car? And two uniformed officers are standing right there. It's incredibly, people want to say brazen. I think it's, it's indicative of somebody who shouldn't be walking on our streets."

Video captured by Matt Euson shows people frantically running past his building at 1302 Main Street during the rapid gunfire.

OTR shooting Cincinnati: Security footage shows moments gunfire erupted OTR shooting: Surveillance footage shows crowds near The Hub run after shots fired

Theetge said there will be measures taken to increase safety around downtown Cincinnati. She noted that there will be an increased police presence. Theetge also said people need to be aware of their own surroundings and take part ownership of their own safety.

"If something doesn't feel right, say something to the closest police officer or remove yourself from the area," said Theetge.

