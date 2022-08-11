Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money

Read full article on original website
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
3 managers suspected their employees were working another full-time job but didn't fire them. Here's why, and what they did instead.
Some employees are working two full-time jobs in secret to make extra cash. Employers who caught employees in the act shared how they responded. Two managers said the employees quit their other job. A third said the staffer negotiated new hours. Last April, the site Overemployed.com launched for people balancing...
Worker Applauded for Quitting Job After Seeing First Paycheck
The employee said they noticed they were getting paid a lower amount of money than what was initially agreed upon.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Advice: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay Find: How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
Woman Who Participated In The Great Resignation Now Thinks, "It's still not to the benefit of the worker"
Millions of Americans feel unappreciated in their jobs. When the pandemic hit, many of these employees decided to leave. It led to the Great Resignation movement. Almost two years later, some regret the decision.
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Lowe's workers say 'chaotic' scheduling effectively killed their weekends. Now the retailer is offering 4-day workweeks to ease the pain.
Lowe's employees have long decried the company's scheduling policies. They describe workspaces rife with low morale and troubles maintaining work-life balance. The retailer's latest response includes giving employees the option of coming in four days a week.
An Ohio man quit his job as a teacher after six years to work at a Walmart because it pays $12,000 more per year
Seth Goshorn of Ohio says he made $43,000 as a teacher after working in education for 5.5 years, but he'll make $55,000 in his new role at Walmart.
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Many are switching to dollar stores or bulk buying items to cope with rising prices. One shopper told the WSJ they were eating mainly canned goods from their local dollar store. Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
A 29-year-old part-time remote worker living abroad and making $4,000 a month explains how she finds work and affords her lifestyle
Michelle Checchi has been working remotely since 2019. She says her lifestyle is "much more affordable" than she'd expect to have in the US.
"TikTok Got Me Fired": This Woman Lost Her Job After She Discussed Her Salary Online, And It's Infuriating
"I believe our generation is committed to ending the wage gap."
Woman Quitting On The Spot After Coworker Reported Her to Boss Praised
Pew Research Center data found that low pay, a lack of opportunities, and feeling disrespected at work are the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs.
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money
The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
