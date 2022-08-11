ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

New Peaches, new problems: 'A League of Their Own' makes a successful move to TV

By Linda Holmes
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEsKO_0hDaWv2c00

It's 1943, and Carson Shaw is running as fast as she can.

Specifically, she's running to catch a train that will take her to Chicago for the tryouts of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, meant to fill a gap in baseball created when men who played professionally went off to war. This is how we begin the new Amazon series A League Of Their Own . Carson is played by Abbi Jacobson, late of Broad City , who co-created the series with Will Graham, a writer who's worked on projects as varied as Onion SportsDome and Mozart In The Jungle . It's a loving descendant of the 1992 film of the same name, as well as an ambitious effort to address its conspicuous gaps.

While this is the same baseball league as in the film (which existed in real life from 1943 to 1954), and the team is still the Rockford Peaches (can't give up those iconic pink-and-red uniforms), this is a separate story. Characters don't map directly from one version to the other. Where there were sisters Dottie and Kit (Geena Davis and Lori Petty), their hard-drinking coach Jimmy (Tom Hanks) and teammates like Mae and Doris (Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell), there's a wholly new set of characters here. Two sets, actually.

Carson is married and her husband is deployed, leaving her free to pursue baseball — at least for the time being — when she lands a spot with the Peaches. Their manager is a former player named Dove (Nick Offerman), and while there are superficial similarities between him and Jimmy Dugan (Offerman could have played the heck out of Jimmy had that been the direction they went), the character is used differently. His arc has the effect of keeping more of the focus on the team's women — and, perhaps, facing more straightforwardly the dismissive attitude the men in the league have toward the women who are playing. (Men in the world of baseball are, in general, reduced in prominence in this version.) With less of the manager than in the movie, there is more of the team's chaperone, played with sneaky kindness by Dale Dickey as an enforcer whose strictness exists alongside respect for the Peaches and what they're trying to do.

The series also tells the story, in parallel to the Peaches, of Max (Chanté Adams). She's a gifted Black pitcher local to Rockford who can't join the team, because the AAGPBL doesn't accept Black players. So Max, with the help and support of her best friend Clance (the positively sparkling Gbemisola Ikumelo), has to figure out where baseball fits into her life when the Peaches do not represent a world of possibility but another closed door. Her best opportunity seems to be a company team in Rockford — but it's also hostile to her, because it's a team of men representing a company of men.

Striking this balance — in which the AAGPBL is legitimately a life-changing opportunity for some women and a mechanism of racist exclusion for others — is not easy, even though the dynamic is very common in schools and workplaces and other organizations. The obvious cheat would be to have the Peaches magically integrated, but that would be a fantasy that is (fortunately) not pursued. Instead, the show sits with this tension and, at least in this season, doesn't particularly try to resolve it. It tells Max's and Carson's stories next to each other, with only occasional overlap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUHr9_0hDaWv2c00

It's not only on questions of race, though, that the series presses ideas that the film didn't; this is a story about women's sports that acknowledges queer women, women with varied gender expression, trans people, and the fact that policing of femininity often includes the risk of violence, both state-sanctioned and not. This doesn't come in the form of a single queer storyline, but in the stories of a lot of these women, who have different attitudes about sexuality and gender, and who make different choices about it. Moreover, they face different consequences that depend on their ability and willingness to maintain a precarious proximity to a narrow straight-white-pretty-thin-"feminine" ideal. It's less an attempt to explain that queer life in the 1940s for women was this , and more an exploration of the idea that it could be like this , or it could be like this , or it could be like this , depending on your circumstances and, to a degree, your choices.

The teammate Carson sparks to the most is a woman named Greta (D'Arcy Carden), who's come to tryouts with Jo (Melanie Field), the best friend to whom she's deeply devoted. Greta is beautiful and glamorous and has seemingly unbounded confidence as they embark on this adventure, where Carson finds her excitement tempered by nervousness. As she gets to know her teammates — Lupe (Roberta Colindrez), Jess (Kelly McCormack), Shirley (Kate Berlant) and more — Carson starts to settle in and find herself, as it were, as a different person from the Idaho wife she has been in the past. And when Greta treats her to a haircut, the energy between them is a surprise to Carson, perhaps a little bit less of a surprise to Greta.

There was much reason for skepticism about this adaptation. Attempts to take a property from the '90s and make it feel relevant — even a period piece — can feel tired or, worse, tiresome. Stick too close to the original and it feels like there's no reason to do it at all; stray too far and it feels like you should have just written an entirely new story instead. But what Jacobson and Graham are doing here is keeping the spine of the piece (the baseball), the aesthetic of it (the big-band feel of the early 1940s), and some of the emotional notes — about self-discovery, sacrifice, bonding with teammates, learning what you can accomplish that you didn't necessarily know you could, and loving people deeply. They then apply those notes to a broader set of characters and experiences, while adding more straightforwardly painful moments that make this lean more toward comedy-drama and less toward sports comedy than the film.

At the same time, there is a loyalty to the original that gives its fans a series of tips of the cap, including a small but lovely role for original cast member O'Donnell. Her character (whom you should encounter yourself in due time) seems intentionally created to acknowledge history, to thank the people who came before you, and to acknowledge who Doris was and was not allowed to be in 1992.

It's fair to note that there are beloved elements of the film that are muted in the show, particularly the baseball itself. It's still there, but the high-energy baseball montages full of slides and great catches and big moments do feel less prominent, as do the powerful joys of sequences like Mae dancing at the roadhouse. The shift toward players' personal stories is palpable, and a lot of those stories are suffused with difficulty, so the tone is less buoyant (and the themes more adult) on the whole.

Fortunately for all these personal stories, the performances are excellent. Adams is marvelously winning; she and Ikumelo build a stellar portrait of friendship between two women with very different ideas of what happiness will look like (both of which are respected as valid and worthy of support). Saidah Arrika Ekulona and Alex Désert as Max's parents, Toni and Edgar, have the difficult task of putting heart into a story that could make them — her, particularly — look cruel. It's partly in Ekulona's delicate performance that the context of Toni's unkindnesses, which she believes are entirely for Max's own good, becomes clearer.

The supporting Peaches — especially McCormack and Colindrez — use their screen time economically to establish specificity in these characters beyond being, well, supporting Peaches. D'Arcy Carden, who a lot of TV audiences will mostly know as Janet ("not a robot" but ... kind of a robot) on The Good Place , is warm and bold and quite dreamy in this role — deeply human, in fact. And Jacobson, certainly capable of excelling as a wacky comedy lead, offers a controlled central performance that anchors her part of the story but recognizes that Carson is fortunate and secure in her life compared to a lot of the women she's interacting with, and her attention to her own hurts has to be tempered by that knowledge. A show with its center of gravity on her struggles would not have worked.

There's a little more crying in baseball here than there was in 1992. The movie's comedic exploration of the ruthless judging of "tomboys" is expanded to incorporate the understanding that there were serious and perilous consequences that went along with that. And by making it a story of women in baseball and not just the Peaches, the series avoids the trap of confusing the history of an exclusionary institution for the history of an entire sport. It recognizes that it's not only possible, but quite common, to experience both discrimination and privilege within the same realm. It may not be precisely what fans of the film expect, but it stands on its own as a story about finding avenues of freedom within worlds that remain disappointingly limiting.

Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters and also distributes certain NPR content.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘A League of Their Own’ Creator Abbi Jacobson Fires Back After Show Gets Review-Bombed by Homophobes: “Why This Reimagining Needed To Be Made”

Based on the 1992 film of the same name, Prime Video’s A League of Their Own dropped its eight-episode series last week, striking out amongst many for its inclusion of queer storylines. In response to the backlash, creator and star Abbi Jacobson blasted trolls, saying the negative response is “why this reimagining needed to be made.”
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘League of Their Own’: ‘Queer People Didn’t Just Show Up at Stonewall; We’ve Been Around Forever’ Says Abbi Jacobson

Editor’s Note: This post contains spoilers for “A League of Their Own,” including the ending. When Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own” finally said the 1992 film’s iconic “There’s no crying in baseball!” it doesn’t unfold the way you’d expect. The line comes from Jess (Kelly McCormack), when Carson (Abbi Jacobson) buckles under the pressure of having to take over as coach for Dove (Nick Offerman). It’s one of many moments where Jacobson and co-creator Will Graham’s team of writers subvert Penny Marshall’s film and make it their own. “Jimmy Dugan, what you love [about him] is that it’s a redemption story,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Geena Davis
Person
Peaches
Person
Roberta Colindrez
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Dale Dickey
Person
D'arcy Carden
Person
Abbi Jacobson
Person
Kate Berlant
Outsider.com

New Photo Surfaces of 92-Year-Old Retired Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman is not working in Hollywood anymore and that’s OK because he’s looking good in this new photo. Hackman, who made his mark playing in The French Connection and Unforgiven, among many other movies, lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, these days. As you can see below, he’s 92 years old and appears to be in good health. This two-time Oscar winner is doing good and that’s great news for his many fans.
SANTA FE, NM
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A League Of Their Own#The League
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Niles Crane’s Age At First And Last Appearance On ‘Frasier’ Sitcom Series

Frasier, the classic sitcom that aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and was, of course, a spin-off of Cheers, served as a continuation of the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as played by Kelsey Grammer. On the show, Frasier goes back to his Seattle hometown as a radio show host, reconnecting with his father, Martin, who is a retired police officer, and his younger brother, Niles.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
122K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy